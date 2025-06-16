Digangana Suryavanshi to Lead Publicity Campaign for Upcoming Web Series Showstopper Major Release Announcement and MOU Signing on the Horizon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 16: The creators of the much-anticipated web series Showstopper are proud to announce that actress Digangana Suryavanshi will officially lead the show's publicity campaign in the lead-up to its release. The decision comes in recognition of her stellar performance in the series as heroine.

Writer, director, and producer Manish Harishankar has personally extended the invitation to Ms. Suryavanshi to be the face of the promotional efforts for Showstopper. This announcement marks a renewed collaboration between the two, signaling a strong and united front ahead of the show's highly awaited debut.

The team is also preparing for a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing scheduled for later this month. The project is currently in the final stages of securing its OTT release, with detailed updates to be shared during an upcoming press conference.

Addressing recent media speculation and prior professional disagreements, Mr. Harishankar stated:

"What happened in the past was a major case of misunderstanding. Both parties were earnestly working toward the success of the show. Unfortunately, certain esteemed names were unnecessarily drawn into the situation. MH Films continues to hold them in the highest regard. I do regret the matter going all wrong, it wasn't the intention.

He further added:

"I have full confidence in Ms. Digangana and have personally spoken to her to represent the show in the public domain, help clarify matters, and guide us forward positively. We've had a productive conversation and are now focused on a fresh start."

With all the differences resolved and mutual respect reaffirmed, the Showstopper team is moving forward with clarity and enthusiasm. The upcoming press conference will delve into the show's production journey, its strategic release plans, and the reinvigorated partnership between Mr. Harishankar and Ms. Suryavanshi.

