Digant Sharma Joins Global Leaders at Europe-Asia Economic Summit in Davos

New Delhi [India], May 31: Prominent Indian industrialist and global CSR leader Mr. Digant Sharma joined an elite gathering of world leaders, policymakers, and innovators at the first edition of the Europe-Asia Economic Summit (EAES), held at the Davos Congress Centre from May 27-28, 2025. The global summit brought together more than 100 participants from academia, government, multinational corporations, and SMEs to explore the evolving intersection between artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability, under the theme "AI and Sustainability."

Hosted by the Executive Board of EAES, including:

- Aina Meng, Founder and President

- Andreas Benoit, Executive Board Member

- Pedro R. Mor, Executive Board Member

Sharma was part of high-level strategic discussions that prioritized cross-border collaboration between Europe and Asia, with a focus on building smart, sustainable ecosystems and accelerating the global energy transition.

Key Leaders and Industry Experts in Attendance Included:

- Mirjam Staub-Bisang, Chair, BlackRock Switzerland

- Tim Holt, Executive Board Member, Siemens Energy

- Andre Schneider, Chairman, World Climate Foundation

- Angela Paolini Ellard, Deputy Director-General, WTO

- Edward Crook, VP Strategy, DeepL

- Jontey Zhou, Country Manager of BYD Switzerland, Austria, Hungary and Malta

- Pascal Kaufmann, Founder, AlpineAI & Lab42

- Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Chief Economist Asia Pacific, Natixis

- Esmie Wanghui, GM, Alibaba Cloud Europe

- Katrin J. Yuan, CEO, Swiss Future Institute

- Dorian Selz, CEO, Squirro

- Christian Guttmann, Executive Director, Nordic AI Institute

- Andy Fitze, Co-founder, SwissCognitive

- Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI

- Adrian Del Maestro, VP Global Energy Advisory, AECOM

- Bruno Zhang, CTO, Huawei Cloud

- Corneliu Bodea, CEO, Adream Invest

- Clover Hogan, Founder, Force of Nature

-Stefan Legge, Vice Director, University of St. Gallen

-Cindy Candrian, Co-Founder, Delta Labs AG

Digant Sharma's Statement

"The EAES in Davos is a vital platform for bridging vision with action. Whether in climate, technology, or development, collaboration between global institutions and local ecosystems is key to creating meaningful, scalable impact," said Mr. Sharma. "I look forward to deepening partnerships across Europe and Asia to drive sustainable innovation."

A Vision for Collaboration

"Europe sets the pace in AI governance, while Asia makes giant leaps in industry-wide adoption," said Aina Meng, President of the Executive Board.

"Our goal with the EAES is to connect leaders, exchange knowledge, and support collective actionespecially between large corporations and SMEsto accelerate energy transition and sustainable growth."

The summit also spotlighted the urgency for companies to align with evolving governance frameworks, which increasingly shape access to global markets and innovation ecosystems.

"AI governance is central to shaping innovation but also a barrier to alignment. We must find shared values and keep up momentum toward human-centric, ethical tech," Meng added.

What's Next?

Following the success of the first edition, the second Europe-Asia Economic Summit is scheduled for 2026, with a new thematic focus to be announced soon.

