Digant Sharma joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition as Director of Finance & CSR for The Lord Buddhist Circuit Expedition

New Delhi [India], August 19: HEARTFULNESS TRI LATERAL MOTOBIKE EXPEDITION is thrilled to announce the appointment of Digant Sharma as the Director of Finance and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the highly anticipated Buddhist Circuit Expedition. Sharma's leadership in financial management and his deep commitment to social responsibility are set to play a crucial role in the success of this ambitious expedition, which will see the collaboration of the armed forces (Army, Navy and Air Force ) of India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Digant Sharma: Steering Financial Excellence and Social Impact

With extensive experience in financial planning, budgeting, and strategic development, Sharma will oversee the financial operations and CSR initiatives of the Buddhist Circuit Expedition. His responsibilities will be central to ensuring the expedition not only achieves its objectives but also leaves a lasting positive impact on the communities and environments it touches.

Key Responsibilities of Digant Sharma

In his role as Director of Finance and CSR, Sharma will be responsible for:

1. Financial Management: Ensuring the financial integrity of the expedition through meticulous planning, budgeting, and reporting, ensuring that all resources are used effectively and transparently.

2. Strategic Planning: Crafting and implementing financial strategies that align with the expedition's goals, enabling the project to meet its objectives while maintaining financial stability.

3. CSR Initiatives: Leading the social responsibility efforts of the expedition, Sharma will spearhead projects that benefit local communities along the Buddhist Circuit, ensuring that the expedition contributes to social development and ethical practices.

4. Sustainability: A key focus of Sharma's role will be on sustainability, ensuring that all operations are environmentally and socially responsible, in harmony with the teachings of Buddha and the expedition's values.

5. Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders, including investors, local communities, and government bodies, Sharma will foster partnerships that support the expedition's mission and vision.

The Buddhist Circuit: A Journey of Spiritual and Cultural Significance

The Buddhist Circuit is a sacred pilgrimage route that includes several sites deeply connected to the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, known as the Buddha. These sites, located primarily in India and Nepal, hold immense spiritual and historical significance. The core of the Buddhist Circuit includes:

* Lumbini, Nepal: The birthplace of Buddha, home to the Maya Devi Temple, Ashoka Pillar, and other significant landmarks.

* Bodh Gaya, India: The site where Buddha attained enlightenment, featuring the Mahabodhi Temple and the sacred Bodhi Tree.

* Sarnath, India: The location of Buddha's first sermon, with important sites such as the Dhamek Stupa and Sarnath Museum.

* Kushinagar, India: The place of Buddha's Parinirvana, including the Mahaparinirvana Temple and Ramabhar Stupa.

The extended circuit also includes sites like Rajgir, Nalanda, Sravasti, and Vaishali, each adding to the rich cultural and spiritual tapestry associated with Buddhism.

A Multi-Faceted Expedition with a Global Vision

The Buddhist Circuit Expedition is not only a journey retracing the steps of the Buddha but also an initiative with broad global objectives. Under Sharma's stewardship, the expedition will aim to:

- Promote Peace and Harmony: Encouraging mutual understanding and respect among participating nations.

- Foster Cultural Exchange: Facilitating the exchange of diverse cultures and traditions as the expedition travels through South Asia.

- Empower Youth: Engaging young people in meaningful activities that promote cultural tolerance and positive development.

- Boost Tourism: Highlighting the unique cultural and natural wonders of the Buddhist Circuit, thereby supporting local economies.

- Strengthen Interconnectedness: Emphasizing the shared goals and values of South Asian nations, despite their diverse histories.

- Support Community Outreach: Engaging with local communities to raise awareness and build social cohesion.

- Promote Environmental Awareness: Advocating for sustainability and conservation efforts to protect natural resources.

- Encourage Health and Well-Being: Promoting holistic health practices, including mindfulness and physical fitness.

Positive Remarks from the Leadership

Rahul Patil, Founder and Co-Convener of the expedition, expressed his excitement about Sharma's appointment, saying, "Digant Sharma's extensive experience and commitment to social responsibility will be pivotal in ensuring the success of this expedition. His leadership in finance and CSR aligns perfectly with our mission to promote peace and cultural exchange."

Piyal Darshana Guruge, Convener, added, "We are thrilled to have Sharma on board. His expertise will undoubtedly help us achieve our financial goals while making a significant positive impact on the communities along the Buddhist Circuit."

Nawaraj Iamsal, Co-Convener, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Sharma's appointment strengthens our team, ensuring that our expedition is both financially sound and socially responsible."

Dr Prateek Kanakia (Member Council of Management, WTC, Mumbai Chairman of The Green Billions Ltd.), Advisor to the expedition, praised the decision, noting, "With Sharma's leadership, we are confident that the Buddhist Circuit Expedition will be a model of sustainability, community engagement, and financial excellence."

Looking Ahead

As Digant Sharma takes on this pivotal role, HEARTFULNESS TRI LATERAL MOTOBIKE EXPEDITION is poised to make a meaningful and lasting impact through the Buddhist Circuit Expedition. His leadership will ensure that this journey not only honors the spiritual heritage of the Buddha but also contributes to global peace, sustainability, and social responsibility.

