Digant Sharma Meets Union Minister Shripad Naik to Present Project SAKSHAM - A National Drive for Financial Inclusion

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: In a significant step towards strengthening India's journey of economic formalization and inclusive growth, Shri Digant Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of S Retailer Worldwide Pvt Ltd and Torus Group, presented the SAKSHAM Mission - Sampoorna Aay Kar Suvidha Mission to Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Y. Naik ji in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended in the esteemed presence of CA Mahendra Turakhia, Mentor & Advisor to Project SAKSHAM, and Pujya Guruji Devendra Brahmachari ji, Spiritual Guide, highlighting the strong blend of professional expertise and spiritual guidance behind this national movement.

About Project SAKSHAM

The SAKSHAM Mission is a transformative initiative designed to integrate 85 crore citizens and 40 crore informal enterprises into India's formal economy by 2029. Its cornerstone is to empower individuals, farmers, micro-retailers, artisans, and small businesseswho are currently outside the tax netby enabling them to seamlessly file their Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Role of Power & Renewable Energy PSUs

During the meeting, Shri Digant Sharma emphasized the pivotal role that Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Power and MNRE can play in driving this mission forward.

Some of the proposed initiatives include:

* Establishing SAKSHAM Facilitation Centres in every district and block to support tax filing, financial literacy, and skilling.

* Deploying solar-powered digital ITR kiosks in rural and semi-urban areas.

* Funding large-scale awareness and education campaigns to empower citizens and small businesses.

* Targeted financial literacy and empowerment programs for women, SC/ST, and tribal communities.

PSUs such as NTPC, NHPC, POWERGRID, PFC, REC, NEEPCO, THDC, SJVN, GRID-INDIA, EESL, IREDA, and SECI were highlighted as key partners who can align their CSR funds under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, to support this national drive.

CA Mahendra Turakhia's Comment:

"Financial inclusion and tax formalization are not just economic reforms, they are the strongest pillars of nation-building. By bringing every citizen into the formal system, we lay the foundation for a transparent, prosperous, and globally competitive India."

Pujya Guruji Devendra Brahmachari ji's Comment:

"True progress is not only material but also spiritual. As a nation, we carry the responsibility to ensure transparency, fairness, and prosperity for all citizensvalues that reflect the dharmic duty of inclusive and righteous nation-building."

A Step Towards a USD 15 Trillion Economy

Speaking after the meeting, Shri Digant Sharma said "Project SAKSHAM is not just about filing ITRsit is about empowering every citizen, farmer, and small entrepreneur to become an active participant in India's growth story. With the blessings of our spiritual leaders, the guidance of experts, and the support of government institutions, we are confident of contributing to the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of making India a USD 15 trillion economy by 2029."

Contact: +91-9769999960 | +91-9920808363

Email: im@digantsharma.com

www.digantsharma.com | www.smallretaileripo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor