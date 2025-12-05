Dighi Port to handle 200,000 cars annually as Adani Ports partners with Motherson for auto export terminal

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5 : Dighi Port is set to handle 200,000 cars per year following a strategic partnership between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) and Motherson, through its joint venture Samvardhana Motherson Hamakyorex Engineered Logistics Limited (SAMRX).

The two companies have entered into an agreement to establish a dedicated facility for automobile exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra.

As per a statement by APSEZ, the new facility positions Dighi Port as the new automobile exports terminal for exporters operating within the Mumbai to Pune auto belt.

As one of APSEZ's 15 strategic ports, Dighi is now set to expand its capabilities to support India's automotive growth under the Make in India initiative.

The facility will enable the seamless export and import of vehicles for global markets, strengthening the port's role in the country's evolving automobile logistics landscape.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashwani Gupta, CEO & Whole Time Director, Adani Ports and SEZ, said, "Our partnership with Motherson at Dighi Port marks a significant step toward redefining automotive logistics in India. By combining APSEZ's integrated infrastructure capabilities with Motherson's expertise, we are creating a seamless, resilient network for vehicle movement across the country. This RoRo terminal will not only accelerate trade and enhance supply chain efficiency but also deliver long-term value to our customers and the communities we serve."

The newly planned RoRo (Roll on and Roll off) terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle end-to-end Finished Vehicle (FV) logistics. The terminal will streamline operations for major automotive OEMs, with SAMRX investing in the terminal to vertically integrate its services and offer a comprehensive logistics solution with 360-degree cargo visibility.

Sharing his views, Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman, Motherson Group, said, "This partnership with APSEZ is a significant step forward in our mission to provide integrated, world-class logistics solutions to the automotive industry. By developing this RoRo terminal at Dighi Port, we are enhancing our service portfolio and also creating a strategic asset that will boost efficiency and reduce logistics costs for our OEM partners. This collaboration will strengthen India's automotive supply chain and deliver tangible value to our customers."

The facility will provide single-window RoRo operations, including yard management, PDI, charging, storage, and vessel loading handled end-to-end. It will also feature AI-driven yard optimisation for near-zero dwell time and real-time vehicle traceability.

It will provide the fastest OEM evacuation route from Maharashtra's auto belt via NH-66, RoRo-ready jetty infrastructure spanning 1.3 km with sheltered water ensuring seamless all-weather operations, and will operate as an EV-ready logistics hub supporting next-generation electric vehicle exports.

In addition, OEM-integrated visibility dashboards will support efficient load planning and live volume tracking.

Strategically located on the west coast, Dighi Port serves as a gateway for Maharashtra's landlocked industrial corridors and heartland.

APSEZ stated that the port offers closed warehouses, tank farms, and open stockyards for commodity storage with direct berthing facilities and excellent road connectivity, enabling efficient handling of oil, chemical, container, and bulk cargo.

Its expansion into RoRo operations marks a significant milestone in APSEZ's vision to create integrated, future-ready logistics hubs.

APSEZ, India's largest integrated ports and logistics company, continues to strengthen its footprint through Dighi Port's performance.

APSEZ, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, a leading Integrated Transport Utilityacross cargo origination (International Freight Network) through port handling, rail transport, multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing, and final delivery via road transport to customer gates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor