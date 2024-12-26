Digi Yatra clocks over 9 million active users, 30,000 app downloads daily

Bengaluru, Dec 26 Digi Yatra has registered more than 9 million active users to date, with a daily average of 30,000 app downloads, it was announced on Thursday.

The self-sovereign identity (SSI)-based ecosystem utilises face-biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports, changing the travel game, said the Digi Yatra Foundation.

Starting with just three airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, it has established an impressive network of 24 airports across the country. The platform has facilitated over 42 million seamless journeys, which is a testament to the growing trust and acceptance among passengers.

“2024 was a defining year for Digi Yatra as it became a nationwide digital ecosystem reshaping how Indians experience air travel. Beyond technological advancement, this year has been about building trust,” said Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation.

In the coming year, “we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory by adding four more airports in the early months of 2025,” he added.

One of the key highlights of 2024 was Digi Yatra’s collaboration with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In October, Digi Yatra further launched the d-KYC (Don't Know Your Customer) campaign, which highlights its commitment to user privacy and choice.

The campaign was about how Digi Yatra caters to customers' needs without storing or accessing their personal data.

Digi Yatra is also targeting an ambitious international pilot project by June 2025. It aims to conduct trials with foreign passengers holding electronic passports (e-passports), according to Digi Yatra Foundation.

This initiative will require establishing bilateral agreements and demonstrating the robust security of the platform. A social media campaign to emphasise that passenger information is not stored in any central repository is also in the pipeline.

