Digikore Secures Landmark Contract with CBS Studios for STAR TREK Franchise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Digikore Studios Limited.(NSE - DIGIKORE), specialized in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects, proudly announces a significant milestone with the signing of a groundbreaking contract with CBS Studios for the iconic STAR TREK franchise. This strategic agreement marks Digikore's ambitious entry into the American markets and reaffirms its position as a premier provider of cutting-edge VFX and Virtual Production services on a global scale.

The STAR TREK franchise, celebrated worldwide for its unparalleled storytelling and futuristic vision, represents a pinnacle of entertainment excellence. Digikore will harness its expertise and advanced technological capabilities to enhance the visual narrative and immersive experience of this esteemed series through innovative VFX solutions and state-of-the-art Virtual Production techniques.

Digikore's approach integrates the best of global talent and advanced technology from its offices in Los Angeles (USA), Montreal (Canada), and Pune (India). This integrated model ensures seamless execution and delivers unmatched quality on projects of monumental scope. Leveraging its diverse team of creative professionals and technological infrastructure, Digikore is set to redefine visual storytelling for STAR TREK, collaborating closely with industry veterans in its Los Angeles office to uphold the highest standards of production excellence.

Commenting on the achievement, Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited said, "This contract with CBS Studios is a testament to Digikore's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of visual effects. We are thrilled to bring our expertise and creativity to the STAR TREK franchise, collaborating with industry veterans in our Los Angeles office to ensure the highest standards of production quality. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Digikore as the first Indian studio to secure a contract for Virtual Production on a marquee North American project.

As Digikore continues to pursue multiple high-profile contracts with substantial VFX budgets, this achievement reinforces our growing influence and capability in shaping the future of visual storytelling. With a steadfast focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Digikore remains poised to expand footprint in the global entertainment industry, driven by a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled visual experiences. We are excited about the future possibilities and remain dedicated to pursuing additional opportunities that will further elevate our standing in the global VFX industry."

