DigiRovers Wins Vision11 Digital Mandate Amid Fantasy Sports Boom

New Delhi [India], July 10: In a move that signals major momentum in India’s booming fantasy gaming sector, DigiRovers Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a rising star in performance marketing, has clinched the full-spectrum digital mandate for Vision11, one of the country's fastest-scaling fantasy sports platforms.

From orchestrating high-conversion user acquisition campaigns to scaling influencer ecosystems and affiliate strategies, DigiRovers is now steering the digital ship for a brand that's quickly turning heads in India's fantasy sports arena.

A New Chapter in Fantasy Sports Marketing

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared ambition: transform Vision11 into a household name across India's second and third-tier cities, just in time for the festive cricket and football calendar.

“Partnering with Vision11 at this inflection point is incredibly exciting for us,” said Ravi Khanna, Global Business Director at DigiRovers. “India's fantasy sports ecosystem is not just growing – it's evolving. Our aim is to supercharge Vision11's visibility and reach using our proven toolkit of data-backed strategies and content-centric outreach.”

DigiRovers will now lead Vision11's end-to-end digital mandate, which includes:

Performance marketing & media buying

Influencer and affiliate marketing

Creative development & campaign strategy

Targeted user growth campaigns



The move also reflects the shifting expectations within India's fantasy sports economy, where engagement quality is just as important as scale. With rising scrutiny on user retention and responsible gaming, platforms like Vision11 are seeking marketing partners who understand both numbers and nuance.

The Strategy Behind the Synergy

DigiRovers isn't new to this arena. With a portfolio filled with high-growth D2C brands and digital-first ventures, the agency has built its reputation on delivering measurable ROI and long-term brand equity. Their strength lies in weaving together tech, creativity, and performance analytics – a trifecta Vision11 now plans to leverage.

“We've always been performance-first,” added Khanna. “But we also know that fantasy gamers aren't just users – they're communities. Our job is to meet them where they are – from urban metros to mobile-first towns – and bring them onboard in a meaningful way.”

This focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets will be particularly crucial. As India's internet penetration expands into the hinterland, fantasy gaming is becoming more democratized – and competitive.

Vision11 Eyes Its Next Growth Curve

For Vision11, this isn't just a marketing handshake – it's a strategic partnership aimed at rewriting growth trajectories.

“With DigiRovers, we've found a partner who gets the pulse of digital India,” said Jay Kholakiya, Chief Marketing Officer at Vision11. “Their integrated lens across branding, paid media, and content aligns perfectly with our goal to make Vision11 more than just a gaming platform – we want to build a brand that resonates.”

Currently boasting over 10 million users, Vision11 has become a favorite for sports enthusiasts who crave daily fantasy contests, especially in cricket and football. The app is celebrated for its user-first design, attractive cash prizes, and strong commitment to responsible gaming – a key differentiator in a crowded space.

Their collaboration with DigiRovers is expected to not only bring new users onboard but also deepen engagement with current players, creating a more immersive and sticky platform experience.

The Bigger Picture: Gaming Meets Growth

Fantasy sports in India has transcended from weekend pastime to daily obsession. According to industry projections, the sector is set to cross ₹54,000 crore ($6.5 billion) by 2028, driven by Gen Z’s digital savviness, rising disposable incomes, and the country's cricket obsession.

In this high-stakes landscape, partnerships like DigiRovers and Vision11 aren't just routine agency contracts – they're strategic alliances aimed at shaping what the next generation of fantasy gaming looks like.

About Vision11

A rapidly growing fantasy sports platform, Vision11 offers a slick, competitive experience across cricket, football, and more. The app has drawn over 10 million users with its rewarding gameplay, fair rules, and transparent contest mechanics, making it a rising force in India's online sports economy.

About DigiRovers Solutions

DigiRovers Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a data-led digital marketing agency specializing in performance and affiliate marketing, with deep roots in consumer tech and gaming brands. With a sharp focus on ROI and creative experimentation, DigiRovers has helped startups and scale-ups grow fast, grow smart.

