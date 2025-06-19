Digital Aptech CEO Rajiv Ghosh Awarded Times Business Leaders Award 2025

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19: The Times of India Group felicitated business leaders and entrepreneurs for their considerable efforts and achievements in particular fields at an event held in Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon, on April 16th, 2025. Mr. Rajiv Ghosh, the founder and CEO of Digital Aptech was awarded the Times Business Leaders Award and was felicitated by renowned Bollywood actor Rahul Dev. The event was attended by other dignitaries and business leaders too.

Digital Aptech Private Limited is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified global IT consulting & software solutions provider. The company operates with 250+ specialized software consultants and allied specialists working full-time at our fully equipped infrastructure in Kolkata. The continued dedication to service with a commitment to quality backed by more than a decade of industry experience has helped us serve over 1700+ projects across multiple continents. It holds expertise in building unified, client-centric, and organized technology solutions for some of the world's leading enterprises, small and medium companies, startups, and independent software vendors.

Digital Aptech began its journey in 2013 primarily as an e-commerce development company offering specialized business IT solutions. However, as it moved forward, it began to explore and expand its services. The company has a solid clientele globally with a wide range of IT solutions and services that we consistently upgraded and incorporated into our portfolio of offerings. Today, the company is also venturing into cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, data science, DevOps and more.

The tech firm caters to the business requirements of a spectrum of industries that include Law enforcement organizations (Police force), E-Commerce & Retail, Education & E-Learning, Government/Semi-Government organizations, Supply Chain & Logistics, Hospitality industry, Entertainment, Manufacturing, IT & Consulting firms.

With over 12 years of exposure in the industry and serving over 450 clients, the team has identified a pattern of effective brand growth. It empowers emerging brands with the potential to attain a Digital Transformation that aids their well-deserved growth. The company's prime goal is to provide a 360-degree experience to a client in the IT solutions industry, catering to specific requirements in a timely and standardized fashion.

The goal has always been to help start-ups scale up and grow, and it has been successfully doing that by efficiently providing high-quality services at market-best prices.

With its unflinching dedication to delivering quality and excellence, Digital Aptech and its team are moving forward on their journey to redefine the business IT solutions landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor