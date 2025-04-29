Digital Awareness Campaign Increases Knowledge of Students in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh

VMPL

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29: A digital awareness campaign created a significant impact among students in Maharajganj. The initiative focused on highlighting the importance of digital skills and the growing role of technology in everyday life and career development. Organized by a youth-driven group dedicated to empowering local communities through education and opportunity, the campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation.

Throughout the event, students engaged with sessions that showcased real-world applications of digital technology. The program aimed to make young minds aware of how digital tools are shaping industries, entrepreneurship, and employment landscapes. Practical demonstrations and interactive discussions kept the energy high, as students explored new ideas about how technology could influence their futures.

Adding greater value to the event, special guest Prince Dwivedi, who leads marketing in Nepal for a leading digital automation company, shared insights on how automation technologies are transforming industries. He explained how digital innovations create new job opportunities and help drive economic growth across South Asia. His live demonstrations of digital machines offered students a tangible sense of how technology operates in real-world settings.

In the fourth session, Rohit Pandey, a respected youth engagement expert, led a powerful lecture. With his experience working with students across Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 regions in India, Mr. Pandey emphasized the necessity of digital literacy in today's rapidly evolving world. Through real-life success stories, he inspired students to dream big and use digital tools to achieve their goals. He encouraged entrepreneurship, innovation, and a mindset of creating opportunities rather than just seeking jobs, famously urging students: "Apne kaam se desh ka naam roshan karo not only by getting a job but by creating them." His 1.5-hour session left a lasting impression, with students and teachers alike applauding the knowledge and energy he brought to the event.

The campaign concluded on a high note, with many students expressing a newfound eagerness to pursue digital learning and explore technology-driven careers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor