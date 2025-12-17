digital blanket selected for Forbes DGEMS 2025: Enabling Smarter, Sustainable Infrastructure & Workplaces

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: digital blanket, an India-headquartered energy-and-sustainability platform integrating IoT, CAFM, and advanced AI, has been selected among DGEMS 2025 "Select Companies with Global Business Potential." The recognition honours enterprises poised to transform sectors through innovation, sustainability, and global readiness.

Founded by Bala Chitoor and Sudhir Sarma, digital blanket delivers an enterprise-grade SaaS/IoT framework for intelligent infrastructure unifying energy management, facility operations, asset maintenance, space management, and workplace experience under a single modular cloud-native platform. The platform has been deployed across over 50 million sq. ft., serving more than 25 enterprise clients globally, and is designed to be scalable, vendor-agnostic, and compatible with legacy building management systems.

By combining building-system automation, energy optimisation, asset & maintenance management, occupancy & space utilisation analytics, and environmental monitoring, digital blanket helps organisations reduce energy consumption, enhance occupant comfort, and meet ESG/compliance standards. The platform empowers enterprises with actionable, data-driven insights for smarter, more efficient, and future-ready infrastructure management.

"Our mission has always been to bring together sustainability, operational excellence, and human-centric workplace experience under one roof," said Bala Chitoor, Founder of digital blanket. "Being selected for Forbes India DGEMS 2025 is a powerful validation it affirms that Indian-made smart-infrastructure solutions can match global standards. We are more committed than ever to helping organisations digitise, decarbonise, and future-proof their operations."

Co-founder Sudhir Sarma added, "digital blanket was conceived with a vision to transform how buildings, factories, hospitals, and enterprises operate from siloed systems to unified, intelligent infrastructures. This recognition inspires us to scale even further reaching new geographies, deepening technology integrations, and expanding our impact on energy efficiency and sustainability worldwide."

digital blanket's product suite includes solutions for integrated building and facility management, AI-powered energy optimisation, CAFM/CMMS-enabled asset uptime and maintenance, space and workplace management, and real-time sensor-based monitoring. Through these solutions, the company has enabled significant energy savings, streamlined building operations, and improved occupant experience across corporate real estate, retail, data centres, airports, and large work-campuses.

With the DGEMS 2025 recognition, digital blanket aims to accelerate its growth trajectory: deepen R&D in AI/ML-enabled facility automation, expand its global footprint via strategic partnerships, and continue building a pipeline of intelligent, sustainable infrastructure solutions for enterprises worldwide.

digital blanket is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and focuses on unifying energy management, facility automation, asset maintenance, space planning, and workplace services enabling organisations to operate efficiently, reduce carbon footprint, and deliver exceptional employee and occupant experiences. The platform supports both retrofit and new-build facilities and serves enterprise clients across India and globally.

