“Digital Devotion: Shailendra Dwivedi’s BhojpuriT Strikes Chords of Cultural Connection with Sanatani Coins in Two Spiritual Anthems”

Collaboration with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota and Swati Mishra Creates a Stir on Digital Platforms

New Delhi (India), January 12: In a momentous musical collaboration, Shailendra Dwivedi, the esteemed producer and founder of BhojpuriT, has released two soul-stirring songs in partnership with Sanatani Coins, a digital currency platform founded by Retd. Police Officer Ajay Raj Pandey.

“Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gayile”

Produced by Shailendra Dwivedi, co-produced by Dharmendra Singh, and directed by Asutosh Upadhyay, the first song, titled “Ram Lala Ghar Aa Gayile”, features lyrics by Prafull Tiwari, composed by Sudhanshu Pandey, and vocals by the revered Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota. This spiritual melody has quickly gained immense popularity, amassing 1 million views on BhojpuriT’s YouTube channel within just three days of its release. The collaboration with Sanatani Coins has added a unique dimension to the song’s success, further emphasizing the intersection of art and culture.

“Ram Raj Fir Se Aayil Ba” Sung by Swati Mishra, Recently Appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The second release, “Ram Raj Fir Se Aayil Ba,” also produced by Shailendra Dwivedi, co-produced by Dharmendra Singh, boasts lyrics by Prafull Tiwari and composition by Sudhanshu Pandey. This song, sung by the talented Swati Mishra, who recently received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her song “Ram Aayenge,” has swiftly crossed the 1 million views milestone on BhojpuriT’s YouTube channel, generating thousands of shares and over 200 reels within a day of its release. The song has also seen tremendous success on Instagram, marking a significant cultural impact.

Founder’s Gratitude and Vision:

Expressing his gratitude, Shailendra Dwivedi, founder of BhojpuriT, stated, “The motto of BhojpuriT is ‘Connect, Collaborate, and Create Clean Content.’ The overwhelming support for these songs, especially during the auspicious occasion of the construction of Ram Mandir, is truly heartening. I am thankful to my team, collaborators, and the audience for their unwavering support.”

Sanatani Coins’ Cultural Dedication:

Ajay Raj Pandey, Retd. Police Officer and founder of Sanatani Coins expressed his fortune at the collaboration, stating, “Our motive was to promote Sanatan and its cultural values, which is why we collaborated. Sanatani Coins is completely dedicated to Sanatan, and we aim to support cultural traditions through various initiatives and rewards.”

He further highlighted the unique features of Sanatani Coins, including being listed on the Coin Cred Pro exchange and soon available on the Sanatani Coins application. The digital coin is currently offering a 5% extra reward to Sanatanis on the platform, along with a one-month free Airdrop containing 1 to 20 coins. Additionally, they are providing referral rewards and special offers on the Char Dham Yatra.

Shailendra Dwivedi’s Vision for Bhojpuri Content:

Looking ahead, Shailendra Dwivedi shared his vision for Bhojpuri content, emphasizing a commitment to creating content without vulgarity and abuse. He acknowledged recent criticisms faced by the Bhojpuri industry and pledged to contribute positively to the industry, anticipating appreciation from the audience. He thanked his entire team and viewers, expressing hope for continued support in future endeavours.

As the collaboration continues to resonate with audiences, the release of these spiritual songs marks a significant milestone in the promotion of cultural and traditional values through the powerful medium of music and digital currency.

