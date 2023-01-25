Digital Economy Skills Continue to Be in Demand: Over 5 Million Learners Enrolled with Simplilearn

Simplilearn, the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital skills training, today announced the successful enrolment of more than 5 million learners across the platform. This learner base was triggered by the boisterous growth witnessed by the Indian business in the past year. Additionally, the company's free upskilling platform SkillUp added 1,20,000 learners on an average per month which further contributed to this achievement. In July 2021, the company witnessed a round of investment from Blackstone, during that time the learner count was over 2 million; that soon touched the 3 million mark in September 2021. This number has grown manyfold over the last 15 months, adding over 2 million learners, to cross the 5 million count today.

Today, an increasing number of professionals are utilizing their time by upskilling and learning online to further their careers. Simplilearn's effective marketing efforts like the #JobGuarantee campaign as well as the previous Ambition #CannotBeLockedDown campaign have contributed effectively to the positive growth of the learner base. Programs in the fields of Data and AI, as well as Technology, witnessed the highest growth in 2022. This included learner programs in Software Development, Data Science and Business Analytics, DevOps, AI & ML, and Cyber Security. Other popular programs include those in Business and Leadership, and Project Management.

Krishna Kumar, Founder, and CEO, of Simplilearn said, "Upskilling remains one of the key factors boosting career growth for professionals. Despite the reopening of offline institutions, online learning continues to gain popularity among students and professionals alike, especially given its location-agnostic nature and flexibility for employees. As we surpass the 5 million learner milestone just over a year after crossing the 3 million mark, we are hopeful to increase our impact in bridging the global skills gap. Additionally, 35 per cent of our learners per month are repeat learners or have come through referrals, standing as a testament that learners do see value in online upskilling. In addition to our focus on high-quality, job-relevant upskilling, our free skill development initiative with SkillUp have boosted the reach of Simplilearn."

Simplilearn's learning programs are delivered via a high-engagement bootcamp-style learning delivery model. Several programs are developed in association with industry partners like Microsoft, AWS, IBM, and Facebook. The company also offers Post Graduate Programs in collaboration with leading institutions of higher education like IIT Roorkee, IIIT-B, Purdue University, Caltech Center for Technology and Management Education, and UMass Amherst in skills including data science, artificial intelligence, DevOps, full stack development, project management, and digital marketing.

Further, Simplilearn offers SkillUp, a free skills development platform to help individuals get started and chart their path to success in today's competitive work environment. The SkillUp app has grown by 300 per cent in terms of monthly retained users compared to 2021. Through this, learners across the globe have free access to over 1,000 hours of learning and tech-skilling programs covering over 300 in-demand skills.

While the majority of the learner base consists of individual B2C learners, the company offers outcome-driven corporate training and upskilling programs for organizations globally. Simplilearn offers aspirants both short-term and Master's programs in digital skills and new-age technologies. Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn gives learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

