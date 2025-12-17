Digital governance drives revenue growth in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 17 The Rajasthan government has achieved significant milestones in revenue reform and growth through digitisation and technology-led governance, officials said on Wednesday.

The adoption of digital systems has enhanced transparency and compliance across key sectors, including GST, stamps and registration, excise, mining, energy, and transport.

Measures to curb fake billing, illegal mining, and revenue leakages have strengthened enforcement, leading to improved efficiency in revenue collection and a stronger fiscal position for the state.

As a result of sustained structural reforms in both tax and non-tax revenue, coupled with digital monitoring and data-driven action plans, Rajasthan’s total revenue in the financial year 2024-25 has increased by 12.60 per cent compared to the previous year.

Owing to comprehensive reforms, strict monitoring, and the effective use of technology and analytics, the state has recorded an additional revenue of over Rs 14,200 crore compared to last year.

Tight control over fake billing, illegal mining, and other irregularities has played a crucial role in ensuring consistent revenue growth.

The Commercial Taxes Department strengthened revenue intelligence-based analysis and prepared more than 45 data-driven reports, enabling the identification and prevention of fake billing.

High-risk taxpayers were monitored through e-way bill matching, return profiling, and advanced IT tools, while fraudulent registrations were identified and cancelled.

Innovations such as the Integrated Tax Management System (ITMS) have simplified return filing for traders, leading to a marked improvement in compliance and transparency.

Over the past two years, the Excise Department has carried out intensive intelligence-based drives against illegal liquor manufacturing, transportation, and sales. Large quantities of illicit liquor were seized, illegal distilleries dismantled, and strict action taken against smuggling networks.

Technological initiatives such as the e-Excise system, QR-based tracking, digital permits, and end-to-end supply chain monitoring have improved transparency and compliance.

The introduction of an e-lottery system for liquor shop allocation has eliminated human intervention, ensuring a fair and corruption-free licensing process.

Digital initiatives, including e-registration, e-GRAS, Raj Stamp, and the 181 Helpdesk, have made the registration process faster, simpler, and more transparent. In the last two years, over 50 lakh documents have been registered, generating revenue of more than Rs 20,599 crore.

The state government rationalised DLC rates based on road width and actual construction costs and extended significant concessions in stamp duty for intra-family property transfers, women's joint ownership, purchase of small flats, TDR transactions, and debt assignments.

Several amnesty schemes were also launched to resolve long-pending disputes related to land tax and stamp duty, providing relief to industries and the general public.

To further improve service delivery, 10 mini sub-registrar offices have been developed as model offices, and the process to upgrade the remaining 106 offices has been initiated.

