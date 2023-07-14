Digital Gurukul launches GuruAI: India's first dedicated AI platform for the Digital Marketing Industry for FREE powered by Crypto

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 14: Digital Gurukul, a leading provider of digital marketing education, is thrilled to announce the launch of GuruAI, India's first AI SaaS platform designed exclusively for the digital marketing industry. What sets GuruAI apart is its remarkable offering of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, available to students completely free of charge.

GuruAI represents a significant breakthrough in the digital marketing landscape, empowering marketers, agencies, freelancers, and digital marketing students with powerful AI tools to enhance their creative content creation and optimization efforts.

Key benefits of GuruAI include:

1. AI-powered Content Generation: With advanced AI algorithms, GuruAI generates a diverse range of text, graphics, and voice content, including articles, blogs, ads, and media, in 52 languages. This enables users to reach a wider audience and engage customers globally with localized and personalized content.

2. Speech-to-Text Transcription: GuruAI's Speech-to-Text feature allows users to effortlessly transcribe audio and video files. This saves time and effort, making it easier to repurpose content and create written assets for various marketing channels.

3. AI Voiceovers: Users can create AI-generated voiceovers using GuruAI's extensive library of over 540 voices in 140 languages and dialects. With the ability to combine up to 20 voices in a single task and synthesize text up to 100,000 characters, marketers can create professional voiceovers for videos, advertisements, and more.

4. Prebuilt Templates: GuruAI provides users with a collection of 69 prebuilt templates tailored for digital marketing students, agencies, and freelancers. These templates include an ad copy generator, website content writer, e-commerce product details generator, newsletters, and many other valuable resources that streamline content creation processes.

"We are thrilled to introduce GuruAI as India's first AI SaaS platform for the digital marketing industry," said Dr Raj Padhiyar, [Founder & CEO - Digital Guruku. "Our mission is to democratize access to advanced AI tools and empower learners of Digital Marketing with the resources they need to succeed in the digital space. By offering GuruAI for free to students, we aim to revolutionize the way digital marketing content is created, optimized, and delivered."

For Agencies, Companies, Startups - Affordable plans will be announced soon by Digital Gurukul with the options to pay in fiat currencies & Cryptos.

(Bitcoin, Matic, Koubek Token, USDT etc.)

To learn more about GuruAI and explore its features, please visit the official website at ai.digitalgurukul.in

Digital Gurukul is a leading provider of digital marketing education, equipping students and professionals with industry-relevant skills and knowledge. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Digital Gurukul empowers individuals to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

