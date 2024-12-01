Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 achieves milestone with 1.30 crore certificates generated

New Delhi [India], December 1 : The Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has concluded its Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0, which was aimed at simplifying life certificate submissions for pensioners, particularly super senior citizens, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a release on Sunday.

The campaign saw about 1.30 crore DLCs generated, making it the largest-ever initiative aimed at improving the welfare of pensioners in India, the ministry added.

A key highlight of the campaign was the innovative use of Face Authentication Technology, which accounted for over 39 lakh DLCs (more than 30 per cent of the total), marking a 200-fold increase from the previous DLC 2.0 campaign.

The ministry further said that the face authentication technology proved particularly beneficial for elderly pensioners with faded fingerprints, differently-abled individuals, and those residing in remote areas.

Additionally, more than 8 lakh DLCs were submitted by pensioners aged 80 and above, showcasing the campaign's focus on elderly citizens.

The DLC Campaign 3.0 prioritised inclusion, with a special focus on underserved populations, ensuring no pensioner was left behind.

Collaboration with 19 banks, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), and other key departments facilitated nationwide coverage.

Over 1845 camps were set up across more than 800 cities and districts, and 1.8 lakh postmen were deployed to assist pensioners on the ground.

As per the ministry release, the campaign's success can be attributed to the extensive support from various stakeholders, including pensioner welfare associations, pension disbursing banks, the Ministry of Railways, UIDAI, and other government bodies.

The campaign's geographical reach was vast, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal emerging as key contributors, processing over 20 lakh, 13 lakh, 11 lakh, and 10 lakh DLCs, respectively.

Notably, the Defense Ministry processed 25 lakh DLCs, serving retired armed forces personnel, while the Central Civil Ministry and Railways also made significant contributions.

The campaign saw active media outreach through DD News, AIR, SANSAD TV, PIB, and PTI, reaching over 122 million people nationwide. Extensive publicity, including TV discussions, radio broadcasts, and social media campaigns, played a vital role in raising awareness and ensuring a broad participation from pensioners, it added.

