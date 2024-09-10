Digital Marketplace Headsup B2B Has Raised Rs 18.89 CR in Investments Led by Harendra Singh Family Office

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 10: Headsup B2B, a bootstrapped venture with over Rs 100 crores in lifetime revenue, has raised this funding to fuel its growth. Raised funds will be deployed in team development with a focus on 100+ senior and mid level hirings across India, improving the tech-enabled full stack platform in B2B space which will cater from discovery to fulfillment and financing in the near future, exploring new vertical commerce avenues, and expanding cross-border business.

Headsup B2B is a multi-category platform with a focus on infrastructure and green energy. Commenting on the development, Founder Sumit Kumar said, "B2B space offers untapped potential that is yet to be explored by well-funded companies and this gives us an interesting proposition to explore such segments. Further, the market size is growing both horizontally and vertically, and with PM Modi & Government's focus on becoming Atmanirbhar and Vikshit Bharat, the demand will be huge. Until now, we have been boot-strapped and have achieved profitability and rapid growth without external funding. But then there always comes a time when you need a strong support system to take the efforts to the next level, and thankfully we have got the best in our investors. I am very proud of the entire Headsup Ecosystem, each and every employee who has stuck and contributed day and night to reach this day."

This is the maiden fundraise for New Delhi-based Headsup B2B, which aims to generate INR 150 CR in revenue in this financial year.

