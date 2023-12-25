Digital Poster of a New Gujarati Feature Film ‘Vanilla Icecream’ Unveiled

1) Digital Poster of a New Gujarati Feature Film ‘Vanilla Icecream' Released

Gujarat (India), December 25: The digital poster of a new Gujarati feature film the ‘Vanilla Icecream' was unveiled on social media on 22nd December. It is a hearwarming story of love and family responsibilities told in a contemporary cinemaic form for Gujarati language patrons, community and cine aficionados. A highly relatable tale of love and family values. It is about a firm stand for togetherness, an exploration of human relations and values to know, what is right and what is wrong.It is about the big issue of keeping the family together, how a small missunderstanding can create among the loved ones in a family. Ideally, one should show a big heart and let go, but the question arises, who will?

The complex web of human relations and situations challenge Varun and Komal. How they cope up with them and keep the love intact while keeping the family together is told through the gripping story.

The Gujarati feature film ‘Vanilla Icecream' is produced by Dr. Dhaval Patel and Pavan Sindhi in association with Blackhorse Productions LLP. It also has Himanshu Parekh as a co-Producer. It is directed by Writer-Director Preet. The film is slated to be released on 1st march 2024.

The starcast includes Malhar Thakar, Yukti randeria, Vandana pathak , Archan Trivedi and Satish Bhat.

On the occasion of digital poster launch the consortium of producers said in a statement, “ It is an opportune moment for Gujarati Cinema to bring back the glory and tell the stories of these exciting times. The generations have changed but family values remain intact through the gene. As producers we wanted to give feel good cinema to Gujrati Audiences spread in India and worldwide. The feature film ‘Vanilla Icecream' is a perfect start for our venture as producers, we realise that there are so many things to learn in the process of film making. This film is dedicated to the cause of good Gujarati Cinema and community as a whole. This film celebrates Gujarati culture and language. We have projects lined up for the year 2024. Let's make Gujarati Cinema and Gujarati film industry a vibrant place.”

The debutant Writer- Director Preet said, “This Gujarati feature film ‘Vanilla Icecream' is a tale about every family and its perspective. It is a silent bridge between young generation and old generation. There is so much to express through the characters and story. The key point is, sometimes a simple conversation helps build a strong relationship, those small -small happy moments make a happy family. Along with my supporting team, it is a pleasure and honour to present a film ‘Vanilla Icecream' of our times and generation. A film that we all made together to celebrate the ideas of love and togetherness of family. I dedicate this emotional film to the Indian diaspora in general and Gujarati community in particular. I sincerely hope that this film offering and story will touch the heart of Gujarati Cine lovers. It will revive and stregthen the new Gujarati cinema movement.”

