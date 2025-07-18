Digital PR World Launches Holmad.in: A New Portal for Homestays & Offbeat Travel Experiences

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18: Digital PR World, a leading D2C e-commerce and digital marketing agency, proudly announces the launch of its proprietary travel portal, Holmad.in, designed to capture India's burgeoning tour-travel market by focusing on homestays, offbeat destinations and asset listings.

Unlocking Unique Travel Assets

Holmad.in seeks to engage homestays and emerging tourist destinations by facilitating asset listing on the portal. From serene village stays to boutique, off-grid getaways, the portal enables property owners to showcase their experiences to a wider audience. The platform's inclusive model empowers asset owners to present their properties through curated profiles, rich imagery, and transparent price listingscreated and supported by Holmad's in-house travel planners.

Innovative Revenue Model

1.Holmad's business model focuses on three main revenue streams:

2.Hospitality Asset Listings - A subscription or commission-based model

3.Lead Sharing - Generating and sharing qualified traveler leads with partner travel agencies

Consulting Services - Expert itinerary planning and travel consultation, powered by Holmad's own travel planners

This diversified approach ensures greater visibility for lesser-known properties and fosters sustainability via recurring listing fees and professional consultancy.

Why Holmad.in?

India's domestic tourism is surging: 300 million domestic trips and 100 million weekend getaways are projected in 2023 alone. While international travel is enticing, domestic and experiential tourism are reshaping travel trendscreating demand for local, authentic experiences that mainstream platforms often overlook.

Holmad was founded on principles of responsible travel, cultural respect and eco-awareness. By promoting sustainable tourism and empowering local communitiesespecially through homestaysthe portal aligns with today's conscientious traveler. The initiative also compensates for gaps in formal tourism infrastructure, offering assurance and visibility to properties in remote areas.

Digital PR World: Power Behind Holmad

Leveraging nearly two decades of experience in digital transformationencompassing marketplace sales, digital advertising, online PR and mar-techDigitalPRWorld has assembled a talented team of digital marketers, content strategists, SEO experts and e-commerce specialists. This depth of expertise ensures Holmad.in is built on a strong foundation of technical excellence, data-driven marketing, and optimized user engagement.

Founder Sekhar Saha and the core team bring together proven tech and e-commerce know-how, guiding Holmad's development to provide superior UX, creative branding, and SEO-rich content. Their collaborative and trust-based work culturedubbed "extended family" by team membersis now being channeled into a scalable travel ecosystem.

"Holmad.in is our next leap forward," says Sekhar Saha, Founder & Chief Architect at Digital PR World. "We're uniting hospitality providers and travelers around memorable, offbeat journeysbolstered by our agency's digital muscle."

"Our portal is more than a listing platform," states a Holmad travel planner. "It's a travel curator, promoting responsible tourism, helping local economies, and crafting tailor-made experiences."

What's Next

Holmad.in is currently onboarding homestays, boutique properties and secluded destinations across India. A fully responsive portal, precise travel filters (region, asset type, theme), secure booking options, and traveler reviews are included at launch. Properties can sign up for listing packages, while travelers can register and request tailored itineraries online.

About Digital PR World (www.digitalprworld.in)

Digital PR World is a D2C digital marketing and e-commerce agency offering marketplace management, SEO, PPC, social media, content production, web tech, and online PR. Their collaborative culture and seasoned team empower Indian businesses to achieve digital transformation and sustained growth.

About Holmad

Holmad champions sustainable, community-centric travel with curated domestic travel packagessolo, family, group and custom itinerariesshowcasing India's cultural and geographical diversity. Holmad is committed to transparency, ethics, affordability, and community benefit.

Media Contact:

Digital PR World (for Holmad.in)

Email: info@holmad.in | Phone: +91 96749 75029

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor