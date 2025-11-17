Digital South Trust Launches India's First & Largest Blockchain Faculty Development Program at Nirmala College for Women, Coimbatore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 17: Digital South Trust has officially launched India's first and largest Blockchain Faculty Development Program (FDP) at Nirmala College for Women, Coimbatoresetting a national benchmark in Blockchain Education India and the race toward becoming a Global Blockchain Workforce leader. A total of 57 colleges and 147 faculty members from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala participated, making it a historic academic initiative in Emerging Tech Upskilling and EdTech Transformation India.

Empowering Educators for a Web3 Talent Hub

This landmark FDP is part of Digital South Trust's nationwide mission to position India as the Web3 Talent Hub by 2026. It aligns with the strategic vision of the "Blockchain for Viksit Bharat" roadmap, which advocates the groundbreaking concept of "5 Blockchain Colleges per District" to accelerate Academic Blockchain Integration and build a future-ready education ecosystem.

Comprehensive Blockchain & Web3 Training for Educators

The program delivered intensive training covering: Blockchain fundamentals and decentralised architecture; smart contracts and Web3 development; digital identity, security frameworks and real-world case studies; NEP-aligned curriculum integration; and hands-on sessions using blockchain tools and deployment modules. This initiative empowers institutions to introduce Crypto & Web3 Curriculum and prepare students with Digital Skills India for global competitiveness.

Founder's Vision: Building India's Digital Trust Infrastructure

According to Sudhakar Lakshmanaraja, Founder of Digital South Trust:

"India has extraordinary talent in schools and colleges. What we need is fine-tuning, nurturing, and guiding them in the right direction. These Faculty Development Programs are the foundation for integrating blockchain across every university and district in India."

His vision reinforces India's advancement toward Viksit Bharat 2047 and large-scale Digital Public Infrastructure capabilities.

National Blueprint: 5 Blockchain Colleges per District

The official Blockchain for Viksit Bharat roadmap outlines a transformative modelestablishing 5 Blockchain Colleges in each of India's 806 districts. This would create 4,030 specialised institutions, forming the world's largest decentralized talent-development ecosystem dedicated to Blockchain, Web3 and Digital Trust Infrastructure. This blueprint positions India to lead in FutureTech Education, Higher Education Innovation, and global blockchain talent creation.

Why This FDP Marks a Historic Milestone

India's First & Largest Blockchain FDP; Strengthens academia-industry collaboration; Supports NEP 2020-driven tech adoption; Builds district-level skill pipelines for Web3, Digital Assets and DPI ecosystems; And accelerates India's mission to train 2 million blockchain professionals by 2030advancing Talent Acceleration India and the broader India Blockchain Strategy.

