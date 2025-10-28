Digital South Trust's Founder Calls for India's Global Blockchain Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Mr. Sudhakar Lakshmanaraja, Founder of Digital South Trust, passionately believes that "India should lead the world in blockchain technology. Our time is now!" In an inspiring address, he shared his vision for a truly Viksit Bharatwhere innovation, opportunity, and digital empowerment reach every corner of the nation.

"Imagine a future where from bustling metros to the smallest villages, every student, entrepreneur, and citizen has the opportunity to learn, build, and prosper through blockchain. Our five colleges per district model will transform 4,000+ institutions into national blockchain talent hubs. Tier-II and Tier-III cities will no longer be spectators; they will be powerhouses of innovation and leadership."

This decentralized framework is more than an educational strategyit's a movement. By 2035, Digital South Trust aims to train 2 million blockchain professionalsengineers, policy leaders, legal experts, and creative minds who will shape India's economy and governance. Every Indian will have the tools to access global opportunities and defend against digital risks.

Mr. Lakshmanaraja's message highlights the remarkable vision and leadership of the Government of India in advancing digital transformation. The new National Blockchain Framework stands as a testament to the government's forward-thinking policies, commitment to inclusive growth, and determination to make India a global leader in emerging technologies. With strong national initiatives driving innovation, skill development, and transparency, Bharat is on the path to becoming the gold standard for blockchain talent and innovation worldwidea true reflection of the government's dedication to building a Viksit Bharat.

Inspired by this historic call, Digital South Trust and Nirmala College for Women now launch their Online Diploma in Blockchain Technology. Be the change, be the leader. Enrollment begins for November 25thdetails and registration here:

