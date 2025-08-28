Digital transformation could boost Indian mining & Metals competitiveness by 15%: FICCI Crisil Report

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Indian mining and metals companies can achieve efficiency improvements of 10-15 per cent through digitalisation and automation gains equivalent to those previously sought through import safeguard duties according to industry executives speaking at the FICCI's second Conference of Automation, Digitalisation & Technology Integration in Mining & Metals.

The productivity increases, which industry leaders say can pay for themselves within two years, come as India's mining & metals sector faces mounting pressure to compete globally while meeting stricter environmental standards ahead of the European Union's implementation of the carbon border adjustment mechanism.

Nagendra Nath Sinha, Former Secretary, Ministry of Steel and MD, Rodic Digital & Advisory, told delegates that digital transformation represented a critical competitive lever rather than an optional upgrade.

'With intelligent use of technology, industries can achieve efficiency improvements of 10-15 per cent equivalent to the gains once sought through safeguard duties,' Sinha said at the conference launching FICCI Crisil's report "Intelligent Mines & Metal Plants: Automation, Digitalisation & Technology Integration in Mining & Metals Industries."

The report identifies a growing demand for coal, iron ore, bauxite, zinc, and critical minerals, including lithium, copper, cobalt, and nickel, driven by infrastructure expansion and the global energy transition. However, it highlights challenges, including resource depletion, environmental pressures, and price volatility, that require urgent technological intervention.

India's steel demand is projected to nearly double by 2030, according to Sanjay Singh, Director of Strategy and External Relations at Jindal Steel and a former Secretary of the Steel Ministry. 'Indian steel demand will nearly double by 2030, necessitating sustainable production with reduced emissions,' Singh said, highlighting the need for blast furnace improvements through artificial intelligence, robotics and automation until breakthrough technologies like green hydrogen achieve scale.

Arun Misra, Chief Executive of Hindustan Zinc & Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd and Co-Chair of FICCI's Non-Ferrous Metals Committee, emphasised that meaningful digitalisation requires actionable insights rather than mere data visualisation. 'True digitalisation means timely, actionable insights not just dashboards,' Misra said, citing geographic information systems for mine boundary management and predictive drilling as transformative applications.

The conference highlighted technologies, including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things sensors, robotics, data analytics, and low-code platforms, as key enablers for the sector's transformation.

Safety innovations, such as driver fatigue monitoring systems and slope stability radar, represent immediate applications with a measurable impact on operational risk reduction.

However, executives stressed that successful implementation requires leadership commitment beyond information technology departments.

'CEOs and senior management must drive, monitor, and resolve challenges,' Sinha said, adding that workforce upskilling and dialogue remain essential to ensure employees view technology as an enabler rather than a threat.

Pankaj Satija, executive in-charge at Tata Steel and Co-Chair of FICCI's Mining Committee, concluded that technology must connect people, assets and processes whilst expanding beyond operations to environmental monitoring. 'Continuous evolution in technology adoption and workforce training is vital,' Satija said.

The FICCI-CRISIL report underscores that India's mining and metals sector stands at a critical juncture, where embracing digital innovation could unlock substantial productivity gains and environmental improvements whilst addressing longstanding operational challenges that have constrained growth potential. It highlights the opportunities, challenges & way forward on tech integration in the mining & metal industries.

