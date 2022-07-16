Digital Transformation is the most disruptive thing of this Decade: Interview with Dr. Soumya Patnaik

July 16: “There are innumerable, unimaginative and prolonged interventions of Digital Transformation in rapidly evolving Corporate world. The impact and impression lie in our approach and balancing act.” Shares Dr. Soumya Patnaik.

Dr. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik is concurrently the Strategic Advisor, Board of trustees, and Business Transformation Master Facilitator. He has over two decades of international business management experience, including 15 years in executive coaching, Digital Transformation, and leadership development and training with reputed Universities in India and abroad.

He has consistently addressed and resolved those issues by defining and setting strategies to strengthen revenue, profit, and digital transformation. Capitalising on these experiences, he launched Genext education LLC in Delaware, USA, Better Matter Foundation, and Apoorva Designware Pvt.Ltd in India is centred on developing and successfully mobilising strategic change necessary to address emerging threats to deliver and sustain meaningful growth. Dr.Patnaik has a passion for “success through others”.This passion helped him successfully work with a range of clients such as Bare International, USA Research International, and the UK, apart from many organisations from India and Africa.

On the occasion of launching the Digital campaign “Mr. Gharani Sadhabani” organised by his non-profit Better Matter Foundation, in this interview with Dr. Soumya Patnaik, CEO, Genext Education LLC & Apoorva Designware Pvt. Ltd emphasised how to adopt, invest and implement Digital transformation- deploying the strength of a high-tech work environment, prevailing in the hearts and minds of the stakeholders and customers, and equipping your company to excel at what it aims to.

Q: The concept of the efficacy of Digital transformation brings dexterity, resilience, and niche-centricity is now both a managerial inspiration and leadership excellence. However, consistent with numerous studies, maximum Digital transformation efforts are failing. What do you believe is your experience of the situation?

A: The reality is that we see this concept with all new ideas. We are all searching for the nectar of life, the magic wand, the ultimate answer. We sincerely don’t do sufficient research, planning, and crisis management. With all the vivid new matters, we don’t want to forget the basics, and we’re people first, so suppose human-focused approximately any new initiative.

Q: The expectancies of humans have modified noticeably within the last couple of years, and so do their expectancies from technology. How are we able to position humans at the core of digital transformation?

A: We have recognised since the 80s of the ideas of behaviour engineering and design thinking. But, to entice, the magic answer has been offered to us with the aid of using a notably negligible number of IT services vendors – which they could be available and resolve all of our issues, of course, at a price. Of course, we depend on the vendors of the IT and technologies– maximum enterprises now no longer have in-house development capability to create their very own solutions. But, we have to ensure that the vendors who work for us now no longer dictate to us. We have to make certain that what they advise suits our vision, mission, and values; serves the particular desires that we our organisations have; and that, with inside the method of design and implementation, we win the hearts and minds of individuals who will want to buy-in to the solutions, the human end-user.

Q: Digital transformation isn’t always something new, though. The stride of transformation has amplified and accelerated. What has modified approximately efforts to convert business models and digital platforms?

A: The process of globalisation and the notion inside the want for non-stop increase in preference to sustained performance. Also, with such occasions as the Covid19 pandemic, corporates have understood that in which that they’d 2 or 3 years plan, they might really put into effect a change in a month. The hassle is that the human component became effectively ruled out because of a loss of choice. However, the results of that took lots longer than a month to be recognised.

