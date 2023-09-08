Digital Transformation of an Indian Travel Company “Ethecs Holidays” on a Revolutionary Mission to boost Indian Economy

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 8: Ethecs Holidays, a Pune-based travel company established by Enthusiastix Management Pvt. Ltd. in the year 2014, is advancing its digital transformation journey with the upcoming deployment of its travel portal https://www.ethecs.com/ through the integration of key tourism products and services under one roof.

Ethecs Holidays, a pioneer in multiple offbeat getaways is revolutionizing the tourism industry with a new travel forum and a complete travel portal with an all-in-one service platform. Guided by its experience with thousands of clients for 9 years in a sector as diverse and special as tourism and hospitality, Ethecs Holidays wanted to reach much further to offer a new ‘all-in-one’ travel portal for its end user in which, in a single platform, the user can book all the necessary tourism services –Domestic and International Holiday Packages, Hotels and accommodation, activities, car rental, flights and/or insurance and Visa services– in a fast, simple and secure way.

Also Ethecs Holiday’s new program ‘Club Ethecs’, launches a powerful technology with which the management pursues to be at the forefront of the timeshare and condominium industry, thus consolidating the vacation format, the thematic getaways, evolving it into a new dimension i.e: Ethecs 2.0

“Behind every great customer experience is a dedicated team of professionals and now there will be a travel portal and a CRM that connects each step of the consumer’s journey seamlessly. The new portal ethecs.com represents a significant leap in the quality of the user experience, with the web now being much easier, more intuitive and adapted to any type of device. It allows more specific searches and the most competent pricing options with comparison. One of the great novelties is that our portal’s powerful search engine allows exploring in a single purchase process, simply like’ Add to Cart ‘ not only of activities in the chosen destination – guided tours, visits to sightseeing places, any reservations of the venues-but also plane tickets, car rentals or travel insurances.“ Said Ameya Gatne (Managing Director, Ethecs Holidays). This portal is specially designed for students studying abroad to get associated with Ethecs Holidays as its international channel partner in order to promote India as a tourism destination within their network. This shall assist the students to generate revenue for themselves and give an additional helping hand to repay their educational loans as early as possible. The whole ideology is to create a win - win - win situation for the students/channel partners, Indian Tourism and Ethecs.

Ethecs also introduced its new YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@EthecsHolidays which would assist travelers across the globe in getting information about the destinations and certain do’s and don'ts while traveling in a very unique way.

The management appointed and introduced Gayatri Gatne as the new CEO of the company with immediate effect. Gatne threw some light upon her vision and plans as the driving force of the company. “Women empowerment in the tourism industry is one of the areas where employment and entrepreneurship avenues are wide open. We have designed the industry’s first ‘Solo Franchise’ opportunities with a minimum investment and maximum ROI scope. Through Ethecs Holiday’s channel partner program exclusively intended towards generating more “womenpreneurs “, women with a career gap, house makers and anyone with a passion for tourism and hospitality can enter the realm of the travel industry. Ethecs Holidays is offering training and development programs for its channel partners to ensure the smooth functioning of the solo franchise owners with complete hand-holding support.” Said Gayatri Gatne (CEO, Ethecs Holidays)

Ethecs Holidays further announced an initiative for the travel and tourism industry as ‘FETH’ (Forum Ethecs for Tourism & Hospitality). FETH is a non-profit project intended to vouch for the tourism & hospitality industry by creating a win-win situation for Govt. of India, Travelers and Tourism entrepreneurs. FETH further plans to deliver industrial training through, offering help and support to the channel partners and aims to generate 100,000+ employment by offering internships & placements and offering Franchise opportunities.

Chief Guest Shripadji Naik (Union Minister for Tourism and Ports for the state) graced the event virtually and launched the travel portal. He appreciated the efforts and dedication of team Ethecs and also shared about the favorable future of tourism in India.

The Guest of honor Atul Joglekar ( National Trainer & Co-Executive Director - BNI Pune East & North Region ) and Bharat Daga (Author & Co-Executive Director BNI Pune East & North Region) wholeheartedly expressed their gratitude towards Ethecs holidays and narrated the mutual journey of Ethecs & BNI evolve together in the past 7+ years.

Komal Auti (Financial & NLP Coach) & Dilip Auti (International Business Strategist, Motivational & TEDx Speaker) guided the audience and closed the event on a heartwarming and motivational note.

Vishwajeet Deshpande (MSME Industrial Cell Head - BJP) Prashant Joshi (Mumbai Region Head of Business Development - TATA Power), Ramesh Shewale (Founding President of JAK Medico Association and Vice President of Pune Chemist Association) and over 400 + other VIP entrepreneurs were present at this mega launch of Ethecs 2.0

