Digital Vidya Rolls Out Digital Marketing Classroom Course in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], September 6: Digital Vidya, Asia’s premier professional training company, has just announced its plans to expand its Digital Marketing classroom training offerings in Gurugram.

With this expansion, the people of Gurugram now have access to top-notch digital marketing training right in their own backyard. This opportunity brings convenience and excellence together, empowering residents to enhance their skills and stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of digital marketing.

The syllabus, collaboratively developed with certification from Google, Meta, LinkedIn, and NASSCOM, encompasses various modules covering topics including SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Email Marketing, Google AdWords, Analytics, and more. This comprehensive curriculum ensures a well-rounded learning experience for students and professionals alike.

Digital Vidya: A Pioneer in Digital Marketing Education

Digital Vidya has earned a commendable reputation for its pioneering role in digital marketing education. With more than ten years of industry experience, they have consistently delivered high-quality education, nurturing a community of proficient digital marketers.

Digital Vidya, a prominent professional training company in Asia, has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge skills since its inception in 2009. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, it has solidified its position as the premier choice for professional training in digital marketing across Asia.

As a global pioneer in empowering professionals, Digital Vidya have earned a trusted reputation. Delivering digital marketing courses to over 95,000+ individuals from 55+ countries showcase their expertise. When it comes to acquiring cutting-edge digital marketing skills, they are the go-to source you can rely on.

Digital Vidya emphasizes practical experience, providing learners with over 140 hours of assignment work and hands-on projects. These assignments are intricately designed to stimulate real-world scenarios, thus preparing students for industry challenges. Coupled with this, they provide intensive placement support to ensure students can seamlessly transition into the professional world. Tools worth INR 72,000+ are also bundled with the digital marketing course.

In terms of faculty, Digital Vidya takes pride in a team of 10+ Digital Marketing experts with experience of up to 18+ years. Moreover, their commitment to nurturing the future leaders of digital marketing is reflected in their comprehensive placement support. They have a dedicated placement cell that actively liaises with leading digital marketing companies, facilitating interviews and placements for their students.

The success of Digital Vidya is exemplified by the achievements of its alumni, such as Saikat Pradhan, a Senior Business Development Executive at Renaissance. Saikat graciously shares his invaluable experience, highlighting the profound impact of his journey saying:

"I had nice experience in Digital Marketing Course. It has good content coverage and I got good support from the Digital Vidya team."

Abhinay Patil, a former student and Team Leader at PayTM, shares his experience, stating:

"I enjoyed learning a lot of new things in Digital Marketing. Thanks to all my Trainers & Digital Vidya’s team."the

Expansion into Gurugram: A Strategic Move

The expansion into Gurugram with a classroom course is a strategic move by Digital Vidya. Known as the Cyber City of India, Gurugram is home to many tech companies and startups. This creates a demand for skilled digital marketers, which Digital Vidya aims to meet with its high-quality digital marketing course in Gurgaon.

The Digital Vidya course is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience needed to thrive in the digital marketing industry. The classroom courses are specifically tailored for professionals who want to pursue a career in digital marketing.

For students, Digital Vidya offers extensive one-to-one learning sessions with experienced digital marketing mentors. This helps them gain the necessary skills and expertise needed to compete in today’s job market.

An Opportunity for Professionals and Students Alike

The Gurugram expansion marks an exciting opportunity for professionals and students alike. It provides a platform for individuals to develop their digital marketing skills and make a mark in the industry.

Digital Vidya’s courses give individuals a practical platform to start their own businesses and build successful careers in the digital world. The course materials are designed to meet the current industry standards, giving students an edge over others.

Many industry leaders rate Digital Vidya highly for its expertise and the quality of its courses. Aparna Lal, Marketing Lead of Global Demand Center, expressed her thoughts on Digital Vidya by saying:

Digital Vidya is doing a great job in making everyone digital-ready!

Former Director of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, Virginia Sharma, also expressed:

The work Digital Vidya does is very important to help traditional companies and marketers reinvent themselves to become digital.

With the Gurugram expansion, more professionals and students can benefit from Digital Vidya’s services, giving them a competitive edge in the industry.

As the demand for digital marketing professionals increases, they are confident that their courses will provide an invaluable opportunity for individuals to build a successful career in the industry. With quality training and guidance, Digital Vidya is sure to help many aspiring professionals achieve their dreams of becoming a skilled digital marketer.

With the Certified Digital Marketing Master [CDMM] Course, and other Certification Courses, Digital Vidya has something for everyone. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced professional, you can find the right course to upskill yourself in digital marketing. So don’t wait any longer; join Digital Vidya today to take your career to the next level!

What Gurugram Residents Can Expect

It is an exciting time for Digital Vidya as they expand their reach to Gurugram. Residents of Gurugram can look forward to an extensive range of comprehensive, practical, and industry-relevant training programs offered by Digital Vidya. These courses are meticulously designed to go beyond theoretical knowledge, focusing on equipping students with practical skills that can be readily applied in real-world scenarios.

With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning and industry best practices, participants can gain a deeper understanding of the subject matter and develop the confidence to excel in their respective fields. Whether it's digital marketing or social media marketing, Digital Vidya provides a holistic learning experience that empowers individuals to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

The course will incorporate practical training sessions which include live projects and case studies. Students can expect to acquire essential skills in digital marketing such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), content marketing, Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, online reputation management, and much more.

How Digital Vidya stands out as a Beacon of Leadership and Vision

With visionary leaders at the helm, Digital Vidya has established itself as a pioneering force. Their unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve and constantly adapting to the rapidly evolving digital landscape is what makes them truly exceptional. By providing cutting-edge training programs and equipping individuals with invaluable skills, Digital Vidya empowers its students to thrive in this digital age.

Pradeep Chopra, a true pioneer in the digital marketing landscape, has been leading the charge in the Internet industry since 2000. With an impressive background, including a degree from IIT Delhi and the prestigious Adobe Content100 award, Chopra's visionary leadership has been instrumental in shaping the remarkable success of the company.

He consistently engages global audiences as a highly sought-after speaker in the fields of Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

Kapil Nakra, the esteemed CEO of Digital Vidya, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's state-of-the-art products and groundbreaking delivery methods. Nakra's leadership style reflects simplicity and curiosity, influenced by their impressive background at IIT Delhi and successful entrepreneurial journey. This approach nurtures a culture of innovative thinking and encourages unconventional solutions.

With his undeniable passion for entrepreneurship and online marketing, he effortlessly captivates audiences as a frequent speaker at various online marketing conferences and events. In the realm of Digital Vidya, he highlights the following:

“Digital Vidya is focused on creating and delivering an excellent training environment, making it perfect for students to upskill and get their dream jobs in digital marketing.”

A Bright Future for Aspirants with Digital Marketing Skills in Gurugram

This expansion comes hot on the heels of Digital Vidya’s success with its digital marketing course, which has seen thousands of students graduate from it. Now the company is looking to take advantage of Gurugram’s vibrant start-up culture and fast-growing tech scene by offering an array of classroom courses in digital marketing.

With Digital Vidya's expansion, the future of students with digital marketing skills in Gurugram looks promising. The availability of world-class training will undoubtedly foster a community of proficient digital marketers, ready to contribute to Gurugram's thriving tech scene.

The Digital Vidya team is looking forward to bringing the best-in-class training and resources to the Gurugram digital marketing aspirants’ community, providing them with unparalleled access to learn from industry experts.

As the tech-savvy generation embarks on their professional journey in Gurugram, Digital Vidya's expansion is a timely boon. The availability of top-notch digital marketing training right at their doorstep opens doors to countless opportunities. The course also promises a platform for individuals to network with like-minded professionals, further enhancing the digital marketing community.

There's an air of anticipation as Digital Vidya spreads its wings in Gurugram. The company's ambition to bring the best digital marketing training to the city is not only a testament to its commitment to education but is also an investment in the city's future as a digital hub. Gurugram, brace yourself for an exciting digital revolution!

