Digitization: A smooth road to diagnose and treatment

New Delhi [India], July 1: The healthcare sector has radically transformed after the pandemic. Consultations, due to unforeseen circumstances, were forced to go online. Today, this has become the norm in many countries. Yet, there are many regions in India where digitization is yet to make inroads. Ultimately, this will have to change as digitization will be the new normal in the healthcare ecosystem.

MediSagea one-of-its-kind global digital knowledge platform by doctors and doctorsprovides techniques and in-depth information. The best minds come together for knowledge sharing and medical collaboration on this platform. MediSage will shortly transform the next era of the healthcare delivery ecosystem.

When a patient's clinical information is filed digitally, access to the file happens at the click of a mouse, thus saving valuable time. Also, as analytics about cases are available online, the accuracy of diagnoses is greatly increased. Increased Internet access and availability of data online ensure that doctors can devote more time to their patients while making their lives less hectic as administrative work reduces considerably. This Doctor's Day let us look at a few industry view points on the digitization of the healthcare sector.

Bhagwat Dhingra, MD & Founder, MediSage, says, "Not only does digitization have the potential to make communication between doctors and patients more instantaneous, but also the entire gamut of treatment more effective. From taking care of patient's needs, tracking data, checking the onslaught of any pandemic-like situation before it wreaks havoc to timely medical treatmenteverything speaks of the efficacy of digitization."

As life expectancy has increased, medical care needs have also changed. Not only people but also organizations associated with the healthcare industrysuch as hospitals, insurance companies, R&D establishments and pharmaceutical companies that are aware of the need to upskill and improve their service qualityare making smarter and informed choices to remain a part of the healthcare ecosystem.

Healthcare providers, in such a scenario, need to keep themselves updated on advancements in the medical field and associated treatments. They can offer these services with the help of online learning tools and easily connect with other fellow doctors. With AI making inroads everywhere, this is also an efficient learning tool for doctors.

Numerous challenges associated with the digitization of healthcare include the security of patient data and the confidentiality of reports. Still, all these are hurdles to be dealt with by experts, ensuring that progress toward complete digitization is smooth.

'MediSage is the best platform for learning, where we can explore videos, webinars and news headlines. We also get patient-related information from this site and can even take advice from senior doctors. It's a nice experience with MediSage and a good application.'

Dr Mohan

"For the past year, I've been using the MediSage application. It's a very good platform for me as it provides wide knowledge from seniors. Different cases from different parts of the country are presented here. It's a truly helpful platform for doctors. I wish the best of luck to the Medisage team members for preparing such a good app."

Dr Ashok B Patel from Surat, General Physician

"At the Primary Health Centre in Shimla where I work, I've used the MediSage app for quite a while. MediSage is a great platform for doctors. When we're working in remote places, most of the time, we face constraints in helping patients get well completely. We can upload our cases online whenever we have doubts and get answers from expert doctors within a few minutes.

This community of doctors is constantly working, and interacting with them has greatly helped me. Whenever I have doubts before referring a patient to a higher centre, I can post the case online and see the answers and recommendations. Besides, the clinical case discussions have also been very helpful. They are practical, and you get to see the outcome of a particular case scenario where a certain medication or course of treatment was prescribed."

Dr Para, General Practitioner, Shimla

"I'm here to recommend the excellent performance of the MediSage platform for practitioners across the globe. I've been associated with this platform for the past year and found it extremely useful. All practitioners involved in different medical fields will definitely benefit from the platform. The platform is global and covers the entire range of medicine with different practitioners who excel in their respective fields.

'Establishing a standard practice protocol can be made possible only when all medical practitioners keep watching this platform and build their academic knowledge. This is a platform where you can get a tremendous volume of shared case discussions, which will be of immense help to the medical fraternity, especially aspiring doctors. Thank you all, and wish you very good luck."

Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra

