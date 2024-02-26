Dignitaries from the Indian Armed Forces Graced the Special Screening of Amazon miniTV's Latest Show Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2 in Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 26: Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, hosted an exclusive screening for the launch of the latest Chapter under Rakshak - India's Braves franchise. The compelling narrative, which is based on real events, honors the bravery of Surya Chakra awardee - Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur, who sacrificed their lives in Kulgam district fighting A++ category terrorists in close quarters a few days after the tragic Pulwama attack on an army convoy.

The evening was a perfect homage to the war heroes as the exclusive screening was attended by the families of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur. It was also attended by veterans Maj, JJ Singh (R), Gp. Capt. Amit Shrivastav (R), Col. Rohit Jha (R), Col. Vaneet Mehta (R), Brig. Dharmraj Singh (R), Colonel Shashank Kaushal, Maj. Gen. Rajan Kochar VSM (R), Col Anupam Gaur (R). The evening also saw participation from personnel of the Indian Military Program, they're the veterans who now drive key verticals at Amazon India. Mr. Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV along with Samar Khan, CEO, Juggernaut Productions and Producer were also present at the screening alongwith the cast, Barun Sobti and Vishwas Kini.

Sharing her sentiments, Suman Devi, wife of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh said, "Today I saw the series Rakshak-India's Braves Chapter 2, and it felt like I was witnessing the mission live in which Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur sacrificed their lives for the nation. Barun Sobti, who plays Naib Subedar Sombir Singh, has done a commendable job, it felt like we were watching Naib Sombir Singh himself on screen. I'd like to express my gratitude to the entire team and especially Barun sir, for narrating this tale of courage and bringing it to the forefront."

Adding to this, Sarla Gouria, wife of DYSP Aman Thakur said, "As DYSP Aman Thakur's wife, I would like to extend my gratitude to Juggernaut Productions who shed light on the sacrifices of the India's Braves and presented it to the audiences. This story shows the sacrifices and duties performed by the armed forces for the nation. Rakshak: India's Braves - Chapter 2 is a story of bravery and valor that is bound to touch your heart. When I saw the show, it felt as if I was taken back in time when it all really happened. It was a very difficult situation at the time given the circumstances, but I am proud that he sacrificed his life to keep his country safe. It is a great honor. I strongly believe that this show is not only a tribute to his sacrifices but it will also inspire the young generation of today. Once again, I'm very thankful to Juggernaut Productions to narrate this story and tell the nation about the sacrifices a soldier has to make."

Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2 is now streaming on Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service present on the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV, so why wait? Watch the untold story of a true brave Indian soldier, Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Thakur, as they sacrificed his life in combat with a menacing group of terrorists.

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon's shopping app, Fire TV and on Play Store, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Always Entertaining. Always Free.

* Exclusive shows and videos: Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Half CA, Badtameez Dil, Hunter, Half Love Half Arranged, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Highway Love, Gutar Gu, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others. The content has been carefully curated to suit the varying entertainment preferences of today's viewers.

* No Paid Subscription required: Amazon miniTV is absolutely free!

Instant access: Amazon miniTV is present on Amazon's shopping app, which is India's most trusted and largest online store. Just download the Amazon shopping app, click or search for 'miniTV' to view from thousands of titles available. Want to watch on the big screen? Then visit www.amazon.in on your laptop and click on Amazon miniTV or on Fire TV. You can now also download the Amazon miniTV app on Play Store.

Industry recognition: Amazon miniTV's content has received a lot of love from fans and the industry. Titles such as Physicswallah, Highway Love and Half CA have received prominent ratings by Ormax; our short film Shimmy won the People's Choice Award for Best Actor and Critic's Choice Award for Best Actor (Pratik Gandhi); Clean won best short film at IWM Buzz Awards 2022; Yatri Kripya Dhyan De was adjudged the best short film by Indian Television Academy; as our most loved high school drama Crushed was nominated at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards, to name a few.

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in offers a single destination to customers to shop for millions of products, make payments with Amazon Pay, and watch free entertainment content with Amazon miniTV.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor