Dilip Auti's Mission Force Summit goes International (UAE - Dubai)

New Delhi [India], November 29: After the grand success of Mission Force Summit - Pune in January 2023 organised by DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd, which had resulted in Rs 150 crores of business transactions due to collaborations within entrepreneurs of Maharashtra, an International business strategist, and a well-known motivational speaker of India Dilip Auti (owner of DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd) https://www.dilipauti.com/ along with Inspire Events and Promotions Dubai executed an International Growth Summit in Dubai on 18th Nov 2023. Tedx speaker Dilip Auti who is rooted in the land of Chhatrapati Shri Shivaji Maharaj received a grand welcome from Global Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) - Dubai for this mega event and this collaboration between DK Mission Force and GMBF resulted in groundbreaking collaborations among entrepreneurs of India and UAE.

With over 200 #business leaders from India and 500+ from the #UAE, the summit was a pivotal step in bridging the business gap between the two nations. Attendees at this International Business Summit were blessed to get insights from #Bollywood icon & serial entrepreneur Suniel Shetty who was the Chief Guest for this event. Suniel Shetty shared about his pathway towards success in business and Bollywood as well as the significance of having a mentor in life for achieving business goals. Furthermore, the event also included insights from International Business Coach, Dilip Auti where he shared his life story from rags to riches and passed on his gratitude towards his mentors for making him capable of what he is today! Other esteemed speakers - Wealth coach and author Komal Auti, Serial entrepreneur Chirantan Joshi, and Inspiring visually disabled entrepreneur Bhavesh Bhatia shared diverse perspectives on business challenges and success strategies.

The summit, dedicated to connecting India and the UAE, also showcased the International Business Star Awards 2023, where outstanding contributions from multiple sectors were recognized. Media coverage by Gulf Today and other outlets highlighted the summit's success, emphasizing collaboration, networking, and idea exchange. The grand finale, with Suniel Shetty presenting awards, marked a celebration of businesses propelling towards new horizons. This achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts of DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd (owned by Dilip Auti), Inspire Events & Promotions, powered by Pemaxx, and Learning Power. This mega event was hosted at Grand Excelsior Hotel Bur Dubai where an international travel arrangement for entrepreneurs who travelled from India was made by travel partners Ethecs Holidays.

Post the grand success of an International Business Growth Summit in Dubai, the delegation of around 100 successful entrepreneurs from India who are a part of Dilip Auti's Inner Circle Transformation, visited Sharjah government where the senior dignitaries from Sharjah government shared insights on the development as well as new business growth and investment opportunities in Sharjah, which can result into a win-win situation for Sharjah as well as Indian businesses. Adding to it, officers from Sharjah government also exclaimed that this Inner Circle delegation from India have been one of the largest delegation ever visited to Sharjah government and they look forward to extending entire support with a single point of contact from their end which may be needed to this delegation for setting up the businesses in Sharjah.

Eventually, Life coach Dilip Auti who has inspired more than 2,50,000 entrepreneurs and influenced over 10 lakh individuals mentioned organizing more such National and International Business Growth Summits in the future at prominent cities around the globe like Pune, Mumbai, Dubai, London, Frankfurt, and many more cities for the benefit of having international exposure for entrepreneurs and more business collaborations. Eventually, it's the business owners who contribute majorly to the growth of nations' GDP.

