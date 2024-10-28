Diljit Dosanjh and Mokobara: Iconicity on the Global Stage

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Diljit Dosanjh has always been a cultural disruptor. Whether it's his music that effortlessly straddles continents or his fearless approach to fashion, he's a master at blending tradition with modernity. His latest accessory: Mokobara - a brand quickly shaping the future of travel style. Driven by the need for constant innovation in the fashion industry, Diljit and Mokobara are a statement of global cool.

Founded in January 2020, Mokobara has been making waves in the travel and lifestyle industry from day zero. Despite launching on the cusp of a pandemic, the brand quickly became synonymous with elevating the joy of travel. Known for its modern, design-driven luggage, backpacks, totes and accessories, Mokobara has carved a path for itself through its emphasis on seamless functionality and bold style.

This momentum carried the brand straight into Bollywood, where it caught the eye of global sensation Diljit Dosanjh on the set of Crew, a highly anticipated film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Dosanjh himself.

"Big love for Mokobara", Diljit shares. "While shooting Naina on the set of Crew, we found this really cool way to bring Mokobara into the scene. We were already using their bags while filming, and we absolutely loved their design and colours. We ended up with a music video that looked like magic, and I wanted to bring that same vibe to the Dil-luminati tour. Mokobara's got crazy energy, and I'm excited to bring it to the stage."

It was this love for the brand that turned into a collaboration like no other. Mokobara became Dosanjh's go-to, seen everywhere from backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to the electrifying stages of his Dil-luminati world tour. As their journey intertwined, the next step was inevitable: Diljit Dosanjh is now the face of Mokobara. A partnership that was materialised with the stepping in of UNIV Sportatech, spearheaded by founder and director, Abhishek Issar.

"No one is doing it like Diljit, on a global stage. From electric sets to iconic fashion, he's got it all, and we absolutely love being a part of that journey," says Sangeet Agrawal, Founder of Mokobara. "To see our luggage seamlessly integrated into his tour is something the world has never seen before. It's fresh, exciting, and perfectly captures what Mokobara is all about: movement and magic".

From day zero, Mokobara has been on a mission to elevate the joy of travel for people #goingplaces. A mission they have so successfully been achieving through the power of great design - one that mirrors Dosanjh's approach to fashion. Known for his fearless but calculated style decisions, he's always been about building an aesthetic that's instantly recognizable. Diljit has always nailed it when it comes to fashion. Something that very much holds true now with Mokobara joining him centre stage.

Mokobara is India's hottest premium travel and lifestyle brand, known for its design-forward approach to luggage, bags, and travel accessories. Since launching in January 2020, the brand has redefined the travel experience with products that blend bold aesthetics, exceptional functionality, and thoughtful innovation.

