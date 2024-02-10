Dimension Music Makes Grand Entry into Bollywood with Trio of Valentine's Day Releases

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Film producer and entrepreneur Liaquat Gola launched his new music label, Dimension Music, in style today, unveiling three vibrant Bollywood songs. "Mahi Mera," "Mohabbat," and "Khuda Hafiz" offer the perfect Valentine's Day soundtrack for lovebirds.

Renowned Singers Lend Their Voices:

* Fahmil Khan croons the already released "Mahi Mera," a sweet melody penned and composed by Zain Khan.

* Salman Ali serenades with "Mohabbat," a romantic ballad penned by Amina Israr and composed by Amir Ali.

* Altamash Faridi brings his magic to "Khuda Hafiz," a song for passionate romantics with lyrics by Mashoodd Quraishi and music by Amir Ali.

Faiz directed both "Mahi Mera" and "Mohabbat," with Aditya Jangid as DOP and editor. "Mahi Mera" features Zubin Shah and Falak, while "Mohabbat" stars Arbaaz Patel and Ishu.

Israr Ahmad helms the music video for "Khuda Hafiz," with Pappu Khanna as choreographer. Samir Mark and Ishu Sharma bring the song to life.

Speaking at the launch event, Liaquat Gola expressed his excitement about venturing into the music world. He emphasized Dimension Music's commitment to showcasing established singers like Salman Ali and Altamash Faridi while nurturing new talent.

Salman Ali himself praised Dimension Music's vision, calling "Mohabbat" a beautiful song perfect for Valentine's week. Altamash Faridi echoed the sentiment, describing "Khuda Hafiz" as a treat for lovebirds seeking a touch of fantasy.

Gola expressed his ambition to make Dimension Music a force in the industry, stating, "There are no boundaries in the world of music, and no one can stop its flow. We will continuously enhance this flow and bring the best songs to the world with Dimension Music."

With three captivating songs and a clear vision, Dimension Music has made a promising debut. Look out for their future releases as they bring fresh sounds and diverse voices to the Indian music scene.

