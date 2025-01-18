Dimension Pictures Announces Cannes-Recognized Film and International Horror Feature on Liaquat Gola's Special Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 18: Dimension Pictures Pvt Ltd, a trailblazer in the world of cinema, commemorated the birthday of its visionary leader, Liaquat Gola, with two remarkable announcements that underline the studio's commitment to groundbreaking storytelling.

"Being Alive" Now Streaming on JioCinema

The Cannes-recognized short film Being Alive has officially premiered on JioCinema. Directed with artistic finesse and starring powerhouse performers Rajpal Yadav, Sezal Sharma, and Niharica Raizada, the film is a poignant exploration of resilience and human spirit. Being Alive has captivated international audiences and is now set to inspire viewers across India through this exclusive digital release.

Introducing the International Horror Feature "The Coming"

Dimension Pictures is also thrilled to unveil its next cinematic venture, The Coming, an international horror feature inspired by true incidents. This spine-chilling project will be filmed across London and the United States, featuring a stellar global cast. Promising to blend suspense, drama, and a haunting narrative, The Coming aims to set new benchmarks in the horror genre.

Speaking on the occasion, Liaquat Gola expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, "This is a proud moment for us at Dimension Pictures. From presenting impactful short films like Being Alive to embarking on ambitious international projects like The Coming, we are committed to delivering content that resonates with audiences worldwide."

With these announcements, Dimension Pictures reaffirms its position as a powerhouse in the film industry, pushing creative boundaries and reaching global audiences.

Watch the full Movie for Being Alive: https://go.jc.fm/fRhd/fpwmc62l

