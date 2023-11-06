Dinesh Chabbra, Former CEO of Usha International, Embarks on a Journey to Transform Indian Healthcare

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 6: Dinesh Chabbra, a veteran business leader with over 37 years of cross-functional experience, is embarking on a remarkable new journey. After a successful career, including serving as the CEO of Usha International, Dinesh Chabbra is dedicating his passion and experience to addressing a pressing need in India's healthcare sector.

Introducing Nayi Urja: Transforming India's Healthcare Landscape

Dinesh Chabbra has embarked on a mission to address this healthcare need gap through Nayi Urja. This transformative initiative is dedicated to preparing skilled and certified medical technicians and support staff, addressing India's growing demand for well-trained healthcare professionals.

Nayi Urja will establish skill development centers for medical support staff, commencing with the first center in Meerut, scheduled to be operational by the end of November. The ambitious plan over the next two years includes setting up 200 such centers nationwide. These centers will provide training and certification for emergency support, pathology lab technicians, and in-home healthcare services.

Aiming to Bridge India's Healthcare Gap

India, with its 1.4 billion population, faces significant challenges in providing accessible healthcare for all. The country's healthcare system experiences a profound urban-rural divide, with approximately 75 per cent of healthcare resources concentrated in metropolitan areas where only 27 per cent of the population resides. This disparity poses a substantial barrier to quality healthcare for the majority of India's citizens.

One critical issue arises from the limited number of available doctors and nurses, leading to a significant deficit in qualified medical technicians and support staff. Among these, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) play a pivotal role in delivering home care and emergency room support. EMTs can earn up to 30,000 Rs per month, underscoring the immense potential in this field.

Dinesh Chabbra's Vision and Philosophy

Dinesh Chabbra brings a wealth of wisdom and insight to this transformative venture. His remarkable career has underscored the importance of continuous learning and self-improvement. He firmly believes that success is not limited to financial achievements but extends to adding value to people's lives and nurturing leaders who can drive meaningful change.

Throughout his career, Dinesh has encountered operational and surgical turnarounds, experienced the significance of human connections, and demonstrated unwavering commitment to empowering society. His new journey with Nayi Urja is guided by the vision to uplift the underprivileged and underserved within the healthcare sector, ensuring that quality healthcare becomes accessible to all.

Dinesh Chabbra's career transition reflects his philosophy that successful individuals should channel their knowledge and experience for the greater good of society. His mission with Nayi Urja is a testament to this vision, poised to make a profound and positive impact on India's healthcare landscape.

Dinesh Chabbra's story is a compelling example of the potent combination of leadership and compassion, underscoring that success is not merely about personal accomplishments but about leaving a lasting and impactful legacy.

