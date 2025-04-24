Dinesh Shahra Foundation Empowers Scholars and Women Achievers at Parmarth Vidyamandir, Rishikesh

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24: In a heartfelt celebration of education, empowerment, and spiritual values, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF) participated as a proud partner in a special recognition ceremony held at Parmarth Vidyamandir, a school operated by the Divine Shakti Foundation under the visionary leadership of Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati.

True to its mission of fostering holistic development through education, empowerment, and environmental stewardship, DSF awarded scholarships to meritorious students and honoured exceptional women achievers. This initiative is part of DSF's commitment to supporting the Divine Shakti School, which imparts value-based education to underprivileged children and women in the sacred town of Rishikesh.

The event was blessed by the presence of HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan, who emphasized the transformative power of selfless service rooted in values. He noted that "when seva is guided by sanskar, it becomes a powerful force for transformation," adding that DSF's initiatives are "a reflection of these values in action, rooted deeply in our cultural and spiritual heritage."

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, Founder of DSF, offered a soulful invocation to the Divine Feminine, celebrating Shakti as the wellspring of inner strength, compassion, and creativity. "At DSF," he shared, "every initiativebe it education, empowerment, or environmental stewardshipis an offering to awaken the divinity within. True success is when that inner strength is channelled for the upliftment of all."

The ceremony also included an Annadanam hosted by DSF, offering nourishing meals to students, saints, and visitorsan expression of love, service, and community harmony.

A solemn moment of silence was observed to honour the lives lost in the recent Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, with collective prayers offered for peace and healing.

With the blessings of Pujya Muniji and divine inspiration, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation continues its journey to inspire and empowerplanting seeds of wisdom, service, and sustainability for a brighter, more awakened future.

