Dinesh Shahra Foundation Supports Gau Swarga's Mission to Preserve Indigenous Cows, Participates in Gau Seva

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Dr Dinesh Shahra, a prominent philanthropist and advocate for Sanatan Values, has expressed his admiration for Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's vision for Gau Swarga. This thoughtfully planned gaushala in Ramdeva Ashram, Uttar Kanada is dedicated to protecting indigenous cow breeds in India, marking a significant step in the preservation of native species.

Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation's (DSF) mission, Gau Shakti, various cow camps are conducted to raise awareness about the environmental, health, economic, and cultural importance of preserving indigenous breeds. Dr Shahra's active involvement in Gau Seva underscores his commitment to this cause.

"I am delighted to support Shankaracharya Raghweshar Bharati ji's visionary initiative, Gau Swarga," said Dr Dinesh Shahra. "In preserving our indigenous cows, we protect not just a species, but a vital part of our ecological balance, cultural heritage, and economic well-being. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation's Gau Shakti mission, we are committed to raising awareness and contributing to this noble cause."

This collaboration between DSF and Gau Swarga highlights a growing movement in India focused on the protection and preservation of indigenous cows, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and cultural heritage.

