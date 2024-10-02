Dinesh Vijan's Content-Making Machine: Maddock Films - Disrupts Bollywood and Creates History

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2: Maddock Films dominated 2024 with blockbuster movies like Stree 2, Munjya and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In 2024 alone, Maddock Films generated an impressive Rs 1,300 crores at the box office, all while operating on a modest budget of Rs 150 crores. The production house since its inception worked on films that try to change the existing narrative with unconventional storytelling and writing. Maddock has also hit a nail and has delivered a strong impact with its OTT releases which included Murder Mubarak and Sector 36 thus proving that such releases are a testament that Maddock Films understands a diverse audience.

Maddock found its niche in the horror-comedy genre which was attempted by many other filmmakers but Maddock made a significant mark in the same. Films like Munjya, and Stree 2 Maddock set the trend that content is the king. Munjya was the unexpected hit of 2024, which crossed the Rs.100 crore mark. Stree 2 broke many of the existing box-office records while grossing around 900 Cr worldwide. Films like Stree (2018), Stree 2 (2024), Munjya (2024) and Bhediya (2022) are part of the one big horror-comedy universe.

Atul Mohan, a trade analyst when asked if it is fair to call Maddock the Marvel of Bollywood's horror-comedy, said "Yes, definitely. They made a fantastic cinematic universe. Nobody could have thought ki aisa bhi ek universe ban sakta hai. "Jab insaano ki duniya ban sakti hai, toh bhooton ki bhi toh duniya bhi ban sakti hai." Taran Adarsh, a senior Trade Journalist in an interview says, "Earlier, we used to talk about Yash Raj Films, Excel Entertainment and Dharma Productions but Maddock Films always stood out of the box. It has become a force to reckon with."

The producer has also garnered great responses from the distributors and exhibitors as well. Raj Bansal, a distributor, appreciated how the production house has made this horror-comedy genre so famous.

Maddock and Dinesh Vijan continue to impress their audiences with unconventional films and star casts which the viewer's continue to enjoy. Maddock's next is the highly anticipated period-drama, Chhaava, set to hit the theaters in December 2024. Their next film starring Akshay Kumar "Sky Force" will be released in 2025.

Maddock's strategy of not merely following trends but setting them, coupled with a bold willingness to embrace unconventional and risky projects, has established them as the new darling of Bollywood. If they manage to infuse their distinctive flair into period dramas and star-driven films, as they have successfully done with horror comedies.

