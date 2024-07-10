Dior La Collection Privee debuts at Delhi Duty Free

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 10: Thanks to this unique collaboration, passengers can now experience the most desirable ultra-premium perfume collection at Delhi International Airport: La Collection Privee by Christian Dior.

This space brings together all of Dior La Collection Privee perfume and provides exclusive services.

Delhi Duty Free CEO, Ashish Chopra said: "As we welcome La Collection Privee Christian Dior to Delhi Duty Free, we are not just opening a new shop in shop; we are unveiling a world of elegance and luxury. This marks another milestone in our commitment to providing travelers seeking luxury with an exceptional shopping experience. La Collection Privee Christian Dior, with its timeless charm, perfectly complements our mission to offer the best to our valued customers. We invite you to explore this splendid addition and immerse yourself in the allure of La Collection Privee Christian Dior at Delhi Duty Free. Your journey begins here".

Dior Travel Retail General Manager Middle East Africa and Indian Sub-Continent, Ingrid Pineau said: "We are very pleased to open La Collection Privee in partnership with Delhi Duty Free and Delhi Airport. We nourish a long-term relationship together and we strongly believe that Delhi International Airport is the ideal fit for La Collection Privee".

La Collection Privee The Dior La Collection Privee area is carefully designed down to the last detail to host the most desirable ultra premium perfume collection by Dior. Entirely dedicated to La Collection Privee perfume, an olfactive lifestyle and the art of gifting by Dior.

This luminous place made for pleasure, generosity and sensorial experiences is an exceptional invitation to discover a large collection of fragrances, candles and soaps.

These myriad creations, made to the highest standards and orchestrated by our fragrance creation director, celebrate a resolutely contemporary and daring art de vivre.

A passionate love of perfume has long been etched in the history of the house of Dior. Armed with this legacy, "La Collection Privee" was created so that we can share, respect this tradition & the Dior heritage while daring impertinence in the olfactive creations of this collection.

Steeped in an elegantly Parisian ambiance, "La Collection Privee" also provides a window onto Grasse, thanks to a wall of images of the Chateau de la Colle Noire and the flower fields whose harvests shine in Dior perfumes. A generous collection comprising 22 fragrances blends classics with luminous newcomers. The iconic bottles displayed on the iconic fragrance bar: a warm space in a joyful palette of color.

Oud Ispahan, Gris Dior and Ambre Nuit sit alongside charming floral Lucky and radiant beauty Jasmin des Anges - a genuine ode to Grasse jasmine.

At "La Collection Privee", everything is made to be smelled and experienced, loved and shared. Unexpected love at first sight is transformed, as you watch, into a sublime gift housed in a customized Dior box.

