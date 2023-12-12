Dipa Aironi’s hat-trick – walks aways with 3 sub-titles at the  Mrs Maharashtra 2023 grand pageant!

Mrs Talented, Mrs Beauty With a Purpose &Mrs Digital Queen in the Gold Category

“I'm on a mission to spark a revolution of self-celebration among women. No more conforming – let's embrace the quirks, the strengths, the extraordinary in each of us. Picture a canvas where every woman paints her own unique story unapologetically”, smiled Mumbai's Dipa Aironi, Finalist at the Mrs Maharashtra 2023 pageant. And this spark in her resulted in her walking away with 3 beautiful crowns – Mrs Talented, Mrs Beauty With a Purpose &Mrs Digital Queen, in the Gold Category!

Mrs. Maharashtra 2023, organized by DIVA Pageants, in its 7th Season unfolded its grandeur over four days, from 30th November to 3rd December 2023, at the prestigious Novotel, Pune. This event not only set a remarkable standard in the world of beauty pageants but also marked a significant departure from traditional norms, celebrating intelligence, charisma, and social responsibility.

Dipa Aironi, a nurse by profession, a passionate fitness freak who loves cycling, running, hiking, and above all a dancer – Bharatnatyam, Kathak and western – indeed a multi-faceted personality – was amongst the as 50 Confident, Charming and Charismatic women from all walks of life who shared the stage, leaving the audience in absolute awe that night.

“I love dancing, so I was delighted to win the Mrs Talented crown”, beams Dipa. She gracefully performed on ‘Malhar Wari” and had the audience hooting and cheering – it was then but natural that the jury choose her for the Mrs. Talented sub-title crown, besides Mrs Beauty with a Purpose and Mrs Digital Queen!

Dipa proudly gives due credit to her husband, Dr.Balaji Aironi, a Cardiovascular Thoraic Surgeon (Heart Transplant Surgeon), and her two lovely daughters, for their unwavering support and cheer, without whom it would have been impossible for her to dare to dream. “You cannot excel without the backing and support of your family and loved ones”, she says emphatically.

“And of course – I cannot thank enough my mentors Anjana & Karl Mascarenhas of Diva Pageants – they literally weave magic on each of the contestant, through their dedication and intense grooming. They are very committed and passionate individuals who have created this platform for woman to dare, dream & dazzle”, says Dipa.

The event was graced by celebrity guests Sarah Jane Dias, Akshay Waghmare, Virat Madake, and Vidhya Tiwari, adding glamour and inspiration to the proceedings. The esteemed jury panel, including Deepti Chacko Bangera, brought their expertise and insight to the challenging task of judging the contestants.

“Don't let your dreams remain dreams – transform them into reality”, sums up Dipa, who next dreams of contesting at DIVA Mrs India Empress of the Nation 2024 pageant.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor