Direct Credit's CEO Yogendra Kumar Honored with 'Leader in Customized Lending Solutions' Award at Viksit Bharat 2047 - Vision of New India Conclave

New Delhi [India], April 26: Direct Credit, a fast-growing name in India's financial services landscape, was honored with the title of 'Leader in Customized Lending Solutions' at the recently held Viksit Bharat 2047 - Vision of New India Conclave, organized by Bharat24. The prestigious event took place on April 15, 2025, at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, celebrating organizations shaping the vision of a developed India.

The award was presented by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, to Yogendra Kumar, Founder & CEO of Direct Credit. This latest recognition comes shortly after Kumar was awarded 'Excellence in Tailored Financial Solutions' at the Times Power Icons, further solidifying his leadership in the customized lending space.

Reflecting on the achievement, Kumar stated:

"Receiving this recognition from Shri Nitin Gadkari ji is a proud moment for all of us at Direct Credit. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering accessible, personalized lending options that empower clients and contribute to a self-reliant India. This award belongs to our dedicated team and loyal customers."

Direct Credit has been instrumental in transforming the credit landscape through its adaptive and client-focused approach. The company's innovative lending models are aligned with India's mission of inclusive growth and economic empowerment as envisioned in Viksit Bharat 2047.

This accolade underscores Direct Credit's dedication to building a financially inclusive ecosystem that supports individuals and businesses across the country.

For more information, visit: www.directcredit.in

