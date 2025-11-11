Direct tax collections for FY 2025-26 register 7% growth as of November 10

New Delhi [India], November 11 : The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to 10th November, 2025 show that net collections stand at Rs 12.92 lakh crore, compared to Rs 12.08 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, representing a growth of 7.00 per cent.

The gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 15.35 lakh crore, as against Rs 15.03 lakh crore collected during the same period last year, showing a growth of 2.15 per cent.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.43 lakh crore have been issued during FY 2025-26 up to 10th November, 2025, as compared to Rs 2.95 lakh crore issued in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a decline of 17.72 per cent.

The gross Corporate Tax collection stands at Rs 6.91 lakh crore, while the gross Non-Corporate Tax collection (including taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms, etc.) stands at Rs 8.08 lakh crore. The Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections amount to Rs 35,682 crore, and collections under Other Taxes stand at Rs 335 crore.

After adjustment of refunds, the net Corporate Tax collection amounts to Rs 5.37 lakh crore, and the net Non-Corporate Tax collection stands at Rs 7.19 lakh crore.

The steady growth in direct tax collections reflects improved tax compliance, robust corporate earnings, and continued momentum in personal income tax payments, indicating resilience in the Indian economy.

