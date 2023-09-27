Director Ajay Bhupathi's 'Mangalavaar' to have pan-India release on November 17
New Delhi [India], September 27: After the critical and commercial hit 'RX 100', super-talented filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi is returning to the big screen with 'Mangalavaar', a rustic thriller. Produced by Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma under the banner of Mudra Media Works, the film has actress Payal Rajput in the lead role. The creators of the thriller drama have announced that the film will be released on November 17th in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Director Ajay Bhupathi described 'Mangalavaar' as a rustic action thriller set in a rural setting. "Every character in the movie is quite refreshing. Who is good? Who is evil? The narrative has been crafted in such a way that easy answers can't be found. This is a character-based movie wherein Payal Rajput's character will shock you. The audience viewing 'Mangalavaar' in theatres will experience a different level of surprise. We have decided to release the movie in theaters on November 17th," he added.
Producers Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma said, "Ajay Bhupathi carved a new trend with 'RX100'. And now, 'Mangalavaar' will spawn a whole new trend. This is a film with a difference. The director has attempted something that we have never seen before on the Indian screen. We are sure that, on November 17th, the audience are going to echo our sentiments. We shot the film for 99 days, 51 of which were night shoots. This is a film with top-class technical values. Ajaneesh B Loknath, who is popular as the composer of 'Kantara', has provided extraordinary music. MR Raja Krishnan, who has worked on films like 'Vikram Vedha', 'Kantara', 'Vikrant Rona', and 'Salaar' and won a National Award for 'Rangasthalam', is providing sound design for our film. The entire filming has been finished. We are currently in post-production." The producers added that the movie's trailer release date will be made official soon.
Ajay Bhupathi is the production partner at A Creative Works for 'Mangalavaar'.
Cast:
Payal Rajput, Sritej, Chaitanya Krishna, Ajay Ghosh, Laxman and others.
Crew:
Digital Marketing: Talk Scoop
Executive Producer: Saikumar Yadavilli
Editor: Gullapalli Madhav Kumar
Marketing : Trendy Tolly PR
Dialogue writers: Tajuddin Syed, Raghav
Art Director: Mohan Talluri
Production Designer: Raghu Kulkarni
Fight Masters: Real Satish, Prithvi
Sound Designer & Audiography: National Award winner Raja Krishnan
Cinematographer: Dasaradhi Sivendra
Choreographer: Bhanu
Costume Designer: Mudasar Mohammad
Music Director: B Ajaneesh Loknath
Story, Screenplay, Direction: Ajay Bhupathi.
