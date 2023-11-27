Director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma hosted a Birthday and Wrap Party with Margao Files starcast

New Delhi (India), November 27: On the completion of his directorial debut Margao Files – The Unsolved Case, actor and director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma celebrated his birthday party at his penthouse residence with lots of grandeur and style! It was a glittering evening filled with love, joy and stars! The legendary filmmaker Dharmesh Darshan made a rare public appearance. Also present was one of the rarest seen personality in years, Pervien Dastur, with her husband, Shahrukh Irani. After the iconic ‘Seemaji' character in Maine Pyaar Kiya, Pervein is making a comeback with Kapil's Margao Files. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was looking ravishing in a sleek black outfit. Shilpa Shinde was all gorgeous in her new chic avatar! Tannaz Irani was seen enjoying it with her husband, Bakhtiyar Irani, and kids.

Kapil was all praises for his actresses Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shilpa Shinde, Tannaz Irani and Pervien Dastur. Bharat Dabholkar came all the way from Karjat to wish Kapil. It was endearing to see veteran actor Liliput with his beautiful wife. Also seen dancing to the glory were Aham Sharma, Diandra Soares, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Ananya Dutta, and Sahila Chadda with her daughter Princess. Abhimanyu Singh and director Sanjay Sharma were seen enjoying lip-smacking starters. There was a wide spread of food and drinks. Singer Ali Quli Mirza set the mood of the evening by singing some foot-tapping numbers. Also seen having a good time were director Abhishek Dudhaiya, Aruna Sangal, Vickky Idnani, Nikhil Kamath and Anup Dev. In all, it was an unforgettable evening with lots of positivity and high spirits!

