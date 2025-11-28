Director Samar K. Mukherjee Brings Menopause to Mainstream Cinema With Me No Pause Me Play

New Delhi [India], November 27:In a bold and refreshing move for Indian cinema, director Samar K. Mukherjee steps into uncharted storytelling territory with Me No Pause Me Play, India's first Hindi feature film centred on menopause. At a time when mainstream narratives are still hesitant to touch upon women's intimate health journeys, Mukherjee's direction marks a significant shift — one that aims to break silence, dismantle stigma and encourage honest conversations.

With an extensive background in filmmaking and a reputation for extracting emotional truth from his characters, Samar K. Mukherjee approaches the subject with rare sensitivity. He captures the hormonal, emotional, and social transitions women undergo during menopause, without dramatising or diminishing the experience. Instead, the film is rooted in authenticity, thanks in part to its source material — Manoj Kumar Sharma's widely appreciated book Me No Pause Me Play.

Mukherjee, known for his balanced storytelling, creates a cinematic space where actresses like Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Aman Verma, Karan Singh Chhabra and Sudha Chandran can explore complex portrayals of women entering a transformative phase of life. Under his direction, each character is crafted with depth, dignity, and relatability, bringing real-life experiences to the forefront.

The director's vision extends beyond mere storytelling. Me No Pause Me Play seeks to normalise a conversation that society has long avoided, despite nearly every woman experiencing it. Mukherjee believes cinema has the power not just to entertain, but also to educate and empower — and this film stands as a testament to that belief.

With its compelling narrative, strong cast, and progressive message, Me No Pause Me Play positions Samar K. Mukherjee as a filmmaker who is unafraid to use his craft for social impact. As anticipation builds ahead of the film's release, the industry is watching closely — and applauding a director who dares to tell a story long overdue.

