Directors’ annual KYC filing requirement now once in 3 years, effective from March 31

New Delhi, Jan 1 The government on Thursday said that annual KYC filing requirement for directors in companies has been replaced with a simpler KYC intimation once in every three years, to be effective from March 31, 2026.

The annual KYC requirement for directors in companies under rule 12A of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 has been reviewed pursuant to examination in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, recommendation made by the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR) and suggestions received from stakeholders.

The relevant rule in this regard has been amended by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in consultation with concerned ministries and departments.

“Pursuant to the amendment in the Rules notified on December 31, 2025 (to be effective from March 31, 2026), annual KYC filing requirement has been replaced with a simpler KYC intimation once in every three years,” said the ministry.

The revised simpler KYC Form can be used for various purposes -- KYC compliance, updation of mobile number, updation of email address, updation of residential address and re-activation of DIN.

The verification (through digital signature) by DIN holder/director and certification (through digital signature) by the professional during KYC filing process would be required only if the KYC Form is submitted for updation of mobile number or email address or residential addresses.

This amendment is aimed at providing significant ease of compliance to directors in all companies.

All directors who have completed their KYC till date are covered under the new provisions and accordingly their next KYC filing would be due by June 30, 2028.

The directors who have not submitted their KYC Form so far may continue to get their DINs re-activated as per existing provisions till March 31, 2026, said the ministry.

