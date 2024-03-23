Dirt Candy Presents "Hola! Holi '24": The Biggest Holi Celebration in Delhi NCR

VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], March 23: Dirt Candy, the premier destination for culinary excellence and vibrant experiences, proudly announces the organization of the biggest Holi fest of the year - "Hola! Holi." This spectacular event is set to be graced by the mesmerizing tunes of Rocknaama band, promising an unforgettable fusion of traditional Holi festivities with a modern twist.

Scheduled to take place at Dirt Candy's luxurious venue on the 4th floor of the Imperial Club of India, Vasant Kunj, "Hola! Holi" derives its name from the exuberance and playfulness inherent in the Indian festival of colors. It promises to deliver an unparalleled celebration, blending timeless Holi traditions with contemporary flair.

"Hola! Holi" invites revelers from across the country to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit of the festival. Anticipated to be attended by a diverse crowd, this grand event offers unlimited snack packages starting from just 1000, ensuring that attendees can indulge in a delectable array of food and beverages throughout the festivities.

This year's "Hola! Holi" is positioned as the quintessential event for individuals seeking the perfect venue to celebrate Holi with vibrancy, liveliness, and an abundance of culinary delights. With its central location and promise of boundless fun, food, and drinks, Dirt Candy guarantees an experience like no other.

"Hola! Holi '24" is poised to become the highlight of the Holi calendar in Delhi NCR, with Dirt Candy anticipating a minimum of 1200 attendees, each contributing to the vibrant tapestry of the Dirt Candy community.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/dirt-candy-present-hola-holi/ET0039 or follow us on social media @dirtcandydel.

