DISCO expands global footprint with entry into India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced the opening of its new office in Gurugram, India. The new office, which will operate locally as CS Disco India Pvt. Ltd. ("DISCO India"), will allow the Company to expand its services and enhance DISCO's capabilities to provide 24/7 professional support to customers globally.

"Enterprises and law firms want a partner they can work with on a global scale. The opening of our India office is an exciting next step in our evolution that will allow us to provide a 24/7 customer service and support model to clients worldwide. DISCO's mission is to assemble a team of world-class talent with a deep love and respect for the law, and we look forward to welcoming new team members who share our same values. Our track record of product innovation, including the recent introduction of DISCO's AI chatbot Cecilia, is changing the industry's expectations about what legal technology can do. With our team in India, we will be able to accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Kiwi Camara, Co-founder and CEO of DISCO.

"The legal sector is finally starting to embrace innovation, and we expect that the current demand for cloud-based solutions and productized legal services will continue to increase. Opening an office in India is a strategic move that we believe will enable DISCO to accelerate growth. This office will also allow DISCO to tap into a new global pool of diverse professionals who share the vision of transforming the legal industry through advanced software and cutting-edge technology," said Krishna Srinivasan, Chair of the Board of Directors and Director at DISCO.

DISCO's India employees will join a global workforce of approximately 600 DISCOvians, and the new office will be driven by the same values the company has become known for. This includes encouraging diversity and inclusion, and creating an environment that promotes personal and professional growth and fosters creativity and innovation.

"India has become a major technology talent hub and our expansion is not just a geographic move, but a strategic one that aligns with our goal of building a strong and diverse global team. DISCO is committed to optimizing and engaging talent from around the world, as well as creating an environment that values and celebrates our collective differences. We are excited to welcome our new colleagues at DISCO India, who we know will be invaluable to our future success," said Jignasha Amin Grooms, Executive Vice President and CHRO.

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

