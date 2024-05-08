Discover elegance and luxury at ‘AGL Universe in Panchkula’, Haryana’s premier destination

Panchkula (Haryana0 [India], May 8: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products such as Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions has inaugurated AGL Universe – a mega size showroom in the planned city, Panchkula, Haryana. The showroom showcase the company’s production, technological and innovation excellence at one place and boasts a lavish display ambiance, featuring creatively enhanced mockups that invite customers to envision the product in a remarkably realistic manner.

Experience an unparalleled range of AGL Tiles, Engineered Marble, Quartz, Sanitaryware, Bathware, Grand Slabs and Faucets, all thoughtfully curated under one roof.

The showroom was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Shri Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly, Mr. Shaunak Patel, Associate Directorin the presence of Mr. Mukesh Singla, MD, Shree Durga Marble & Granite, senior leadership team of the Asian Granito India Ltd, Shree Durga Marble & Granite, dignitaries of the city and esteemed guests on 6 May 2024.

The AGL Universe in Panchkula is opened in Association with Shree Durga Marble & Granite and located at Panchkula Industry Area Phase 1, Panchkula, Haryana. It will be one of the biggest and most advanced display showroom in the state of Haryana and will have the latest range of products like Marblex, Stylex, Fresco, Tuffguard, Signature collection and Artware as main attraction to experience.

The showroom aims to display the entire range of exclusive and elegant range of premium tiles and surfaces collection including Glazed Vitrified tiles, Grand Slabs, Engineered marble, Quartz, Sanitaryware & bathware range including 1400 plus products in all sizes, designs and finishes, all under one roof.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, “AGL Universe at Panchukula aims to present our newest collection, delivering an unmatched shopping experience for our valued customers. This destination is set to revolutionize tile shopping, offering sophisticated designs and immersive visuals. Customers will be able to explore trendy designs and a contemporary shopping atmosphere, sparking creativity in space creation. Our showroom is a valuable resource for corporate clients, architects, interior designers, and trade partners, offering a comprehensive range of premium tiles, GVT collection, slabs, engineered marble, quartz, sanitaryware, and faucets—all conveniently housed under one roof.

Company also has recently signed Bollywood heartthrobRanbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. Recognized for his charm, versatility, and youthfulness, Ranbir Kapoor perfectly embodies the spirit of Asian Granito – innovative, dynamic, and constantly evolving. The partnership with Ranbir Kapoor reaffirms the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation, promising an exciting future ahead.

As a young and fastest-growing brand, Asian Granito India Ltd continues to push boundaries with its innovative and rich collection of products and is committed to staying ahead of the curve. With Ranbir Kapoor on board, the brand aims to further elevate its presence in the market and connect with a wider audience, especially the youth segment.

The company has launched two TV commercials as part of the campaign “Premium ka Pappa”. In its initial stages, the campaign has already garnered nearly 10 million views on YouTube. The campaign offers a glimpse into the premium lifestyle that AGL products bring into homes, with Kapoor himself showcased as a believer in the brand’s innovative sophistication. As the campaign continues to gain traction and dominate digital spaces, AGL reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the home decor industry, setting new standards for innovation and creativity. This surge of excitement and anticipation is not only evident among fans but also within industry circles.

Asian Granito has 2,942 plus SKUs on offer in Tiles segment, 1,100 plus SKUs in Bathware and faucets and 126 plus SKUs in Engineered Marble and Quartz Stone. Over the years, the company has invested heavily in expanding production capabilities, product portfolio, distribution network and global reach. This dedication has propelled it on a path of continuous growth, positioning the company among the leading ceramic tiles companies in India and an emerging brand in the global markets.

In a short span of two decades, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

About Asian Granito India Limited

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL) has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with employee strength of 6,000 plus.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1562.7 crore in FY 2023. The Company exports to more than 100 countries. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

