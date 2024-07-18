Discover India's Musical Heritage at Malhar & The Sea Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: In an era dominated by Western music, Malhar & The Sea is a celebration of India's rich musical heritage, promising to transport you to a world of immersive musical experiences. Imagine a weekend of intimate settings, world-class performances of soulful solos and scintillating duets, and unforgettable moments that will leave you spellbound.

Organized by Showhouse, Malhar & The Sea is a unique festival featuring a star-studded line-up artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shujaat Husain Khan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shivam Bhardwaj and many more...

Taking place at the luxurious ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa on August 30th and 31st, this exclusive residential concert is an opportunity to experience the best of Indian music like never before. The festival features a carefully curated lineup of icons of Indian music, including Padma Vibhshan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's music flowing into the brushes of the world renowned artist Paresh Maity to paint a large canvas. Kaushiki Chakraborty - a renowned Indian classical vocalist of the Patiala gharana in a duet with Purbayan Chatterjee on sitar. Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash performing the Songs of the River... their rendition of Indian folk music from the Himalayas to the seas. Sufi Qawwal Shivam Bhardwaj, King of Rock, Gary Lawyer, Queen of Pop from UK, Kaiya Maxfield and Fado singer Nadia Rebelo add a whole new perspective to the festival.

This will truly be a heart-warming experience as Paresh Maity's painting will be auctioned and the proceeds donated to National Association for the Blind, Goa.

Malhar & The Sea is more than just a concert - it's an immersive experience that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and inspired. Enjoy world-class hospitality and cuisine, and indulge in celebrity mixologist Beckaly Franks' expertly crafted cocktails. The event offers an intimate setting and a warm atmosphere to network for just 400 opinion leaders who will be treated to a weekend of unparalleled entertainment, luxury and exclusivity.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of this unforgettable experience! Tickets for Malhar & The Sea are now available on Book My Show and the official website, www.malharandthesea.in

To stay updated on the latest news and behind-the-scenes peeks into the making of this extraordinary festival, follow Malhar & The Sea on social media or visit the website.

