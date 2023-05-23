Discover the Future of Flooring with ZMARTBUILD Snap, Tap, and Transform Your Space!

Use your phone. Click your existing floor. See the new one. Voila!

New Delhi (India), May 23: In any interior space, flooring is the most distinct and visible aspect, an area that stands out and distinctly influences the look and ambience. It is also an aspect that you would spend time deciding, considering the maximum amount of time to decide on, the furniture you plan to install and the usage. It is imperative that you go through a range of options, textures and colours to match the rest of the décor.

SPC Click Lock flooring is an innovative flooring solution brought to you by ZMARTBUILD, one of Asia’s best known companies in the business of producing quality building materials. The company has proven expertise in highly mature markets across geographies in terms of technology and expertise. The company is known for its innovative, durable, and easy to install materials that are also affordable and eco-friendly.

Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Click Lock flooring offers a range of classy, natural-looking, wood-finish flooring options in different colours, grains and textures. The flooring is water resistant and displays proven antibacterial and anti-termite properties. The solution has a uniquely designed locking option that makes it easy to install, making it the perfect choice for your floors.

To enable you to ‘view’ the floor you wish to have in your living space even before you decide, ZMARTBUILD has developed the Virtual Design Tool, a mobile app that incorporates cutting edge AR technology that runs on any device. Just take a picture of your space (any room) and select the SPC Click Lock flooring option you wish to view on that surface. The flooring will be installed digitally in that space in a jiffy! Satisfy yourself on how that space would look before you decide. It’s that simple!

ZMARTBUILD offers professional installation, a ‘One-stop-service’ for you. This ensures your choice is installed to your satisfaction in any space of your choice – home, resort, hotel, restaurant or office. The product’s superior durable scratch resistance ensures you of a floor that looks good for years.

ZMARTBUILD is now in India and offers a range of construction materials for walling, flooring and ceiling. The company envisages offering cutting edge building materials to deliver high quality solutions in an eco-friendly manner to empower businesses to achieve sustainability through quicker construction and also offers expert installation services to ensure quality of finish and longevity. Services include site survey, customised design and system integration and installation services. All ZMARTBUILD products are available with several leading dealers in all major cities.

So, the next time you wish to check how a new floor tile would look in your living space, just download Zmartbuild’s Virtual Design Tool and… Snap. Tap. Wow! It’s that easy!

To experience the app and visualise a new floor, just Google ZMARTBUILD SPC now!

