Discover the importance of Key Replacement cover in car insurance with Zurich Kotak General Insurance

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Zurich Kotak General Insurance, an insurer in India highlights the importance of Key Replacement cover in car insurance. The role of car insurance is very important in providing financial security. Among the various add-on covers available, one often overlooked yet essential add-on cover is the Key Replacement cover. The importance of protecting the keys has significantly increased in today's world.

What is the Key Replacement cover?

Key Replacement cover is an optional add-on cover to your car insurance that covers the cost of replacing lost, stolen or damaged keys. With this add-on cover, policyholders can claim these expenses ensuring that the loss or damage of your car keys does not turn into a major financial burden.

Importance of Key Replacement cover

Car keys have evolved from simple metal pieces to complex electronic devices. Modern car keys are referred to as smart keys. These advancements provide enhanced security and convenience but also come with higher replacement costs. Let's know the importance of Key Replacement cover in car insurance:

* Cost savings: Key Replacement cover helps to avoid significant out-of-pocket expenses.

* Convenience: Losing a car key, especially away from home, can be highly inconvenient. To compensate the insured, the cost of repair/replacement of insured vehicle's key(s), including labor cost, in case key(s) of Insured Vehicle are lost/stolen or damaged.

* Enhanced security: In case of theft of insured vehicle key(s) entire set of insured vehicle key, lock and lockset would be replaced.

* Peace of mind: Knowing you are protected against the unexpected loss or damage of your car keys provides peace of mind.

The final note

The importance of Key Replacement cover in car insurance is crucial in an era where car keys have become complex electronic devices. Policyholders can drive with confidence and peace by purchasing this add-on cover with car insurance. It ensures that a potentially stressful and costly situation is managed efficiently and effectively so that policyholders can focus on the road ahead without worry.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited)

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company got its new name ''Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited'' in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's 70 per cent acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance franchises in India.

Kotak General Insurance was established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor