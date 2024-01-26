Discovering Design Excellence: Avani Institute of Design’s Premier Exhibition in 2024

Avani Exhibition 2024

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 26: Avani Institute of Design captivated audiences with the recently concluded “Avani Exhibition 2024,” held at the esteemed Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bangalore from January 19th to January 21st, 2024.

The event commenced with an Inaugural Ceremony featuring the esteemed Ar. Sanjay Mohe from Mindspace Architects. The heart of the exhibition unfolded, revealing a diverse array of artistic expressions, including paintings, sculptures, and folk art, within the 18 galleries of the visual art complex. This served as the perfect backdrop for the creative brilliance of Avani’s students and faculty.

“Avani Exhibition 2024 was a testament to the unique perspectives and innovative solutions our students brought to the field of architecture. This exhibition provided an opportunity for the public to witness the transformative power of design,” said Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal of Avani Institute of Design.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience an engaging Origami Workshop led by the renowned artist Anto George from AVANI. The following day featured a stimulating Korero session with Ar. Sanjay Mohe discussing Parkside Retirement Homes. Prof. Roger Connah from AVANI Institute of Design delivered an Expert Talk on “Architecture after the Other Architecture” on January 20th, providing insightful perspectives into the world of architecture.

On January 21st, the audience delved into a series of Expert Talks on “Design Education: Future, Relevance & Opportunities.” The speakers included Bose Krishnamachari, Artist-Curator Co-Founder & President of Kochi Muziris Biennale, and Ar. Ravindra Kumar from Pragrup Architects & Venkatramanan Associates, who also served as the Moderator.

On January 21st, a series of Expert Talks titled “Let’s Talk Architecture” featured prominent architects such as Ar. Tony Joseph and Ar. George Seemon from Stapati Architects. This was followed by a thought-provoking Panel Discussion on “Shaping Minds, Building Future,” with panelists including Ar. Aparna Narasimhan, Ar. Akshay Heranjal, and moderated by Ar. Ishita Shah.

The grand finale of “Avani Exhibition 2024” marked the exhibition’s conclusion on January 21st. By the collaborative efforts of 200 students pursuing their Bachelor of Architecture and supported by 40 dedicated teachers from Avani Institute, the exhibition unfolded as a collective expression of creativity and scholarly engagement.

About Avani Institute of Design

Avani Institute of Design is a distinguished institution dedicated to nurturing creativity and excellence in the field of architecture and design. Through innovative teaching methodologies and a commitment to holistic learning, Avani Institute of Design prepares students to become skilled professionals in the ever-evolving world of design.

Website: https://avani.edu.in/

